Shah, Nadda meet Jagmohan as part of BJP's campaign on abrogation of Art 370 provisions

BJP chief Amit Shah and the party's working president J P Nadda met former Jammu and Kashmir governor Jagmohan on Tuesday as part of the party's contact and public awareness programme to reach out to leading members of the society over the Centre's move to revoke provisions of Article 370. The BJP has embarked on a month-long 'Sampark and Janjagran Abhiyan' exercise to seek people's support on the decision to end Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution, with its leaders and workers asked to fan out across the country to hold meetings.

"Met Shri Jagmohan Malhotra ji, former Governor of Jammu & Kashmir as part of BJP's nationwide Sampark and Janjagran Abhiyaan, to spread awareness about the benefits of abrogating Article 370 & 35A, a historic decision, by PM Shri Narendra Modi ji (sic)," tweeted Shah, who is also the Union home minister. Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan accompanied Shah and Nadda to the meeting.

Jagmohan (91) is known for his hardline stand on the Kashmir issue and his opposition to Article 370. He was also a minister in the first BJP-led NDA government headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The Union government on August 5 abrogated provisions of Article 370, which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated the state into Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

