Macron, Putin discussed Ukraine, Iran by phone

Reuters Moscow
Updated: 08-09-2019 23:58 IST
They also discussed a recent prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia, agreeing that gave momentum for a summit of the so-called "Normandy" group - France, Germany, Russia, and Ukraine - to discuss issues between Kiev and Moscow, the statement said. Image Credit: kremlin.ru

French President Emmanuel Macron and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin spoke by phone on Sunday ahead of a meeting of the joint Franco-Russian Council on security issues scheduled for Monday in Moscow, the French presidency said in a statement.

They also discussed a recent prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia, agreeing that gave momentum for a summit of the so-called "Normandy" group - France, Germany, Russia, and Ukraine - to discuss issues between Kiev and Moscow, the statement said.

They also discussed global frictions over Iran and expressed the wish that all parties seek to reduce them, it said.

COUNTRY : Russian Federation
