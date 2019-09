Trump says has 10 more candidates for national security adviser

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he has 10 more candidates to consider for the White House national security adviser post last held by John Bolton.

Trump on Wednesday had said he was considering five people for the position, but on Thursday he told reporters he has at least 10 more. He has said he will have a decision on the job next week.

