Mamata likely to meet Modi in Delhi on Wednesday

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Wednesday, state secretariat sources confirmed on Monday. Banerjee will be leaving for New Delhi on Tuesday, the sources said.

The two leaders likely to hold discussions on administrative issues of West Bengal at the meeting, he added. Banerjee has been one of the harshest critics of BJP and Modi.

"An appointment was sought by the chief minister's office last week from Modi's office for the meeting. It will take place in New Delhi on Wednesday," the official said. The proposed meeting assumes significance as it will be held at a time when several leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress and former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar are under CBI scanner in connection with the Saradha ponzi scam.

The Saradha group of companies had allegedly duped lakhs of people to the tune of Rs 2500 crore, promising higher rates of returns on their investments. The last time the two leaders had met was at the convocation ceremony at Visva Bharati University held in Shantiniketan on May 25, 2018..

