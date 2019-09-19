Opposition should stop politicizing Tabrez lynching: J'khand BJP

The BJP hit out the Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Thursday for allegedly politicizing the lynching of Tabez Ansari. Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo said it was "illegal" to put political pressure when the police were still investigating on some points, alleging that the Opposition did not know laws.

The BJP was reacting to the Opposition's criticism after the police converted murder case into culpable homicide not amounting to murder in connection with the Ansari lynching case. The police again restored Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code on the basis of a fresh medical report on Wednesday. In a statement, Deo said as the police proceed into the case, they update the evidence they get during the course of an investigation.

In June, Ansari -- who worked as a laborer and welder in Pune and had come home to celebrate Eid -- was captured by locals at Dhatkidih village in Seraikela-Kharsawan district on the night of June 17 over suspicion of trying to steal a motorcycle. He was tied to a pole and assaulted by a mob with sticks and iron rods. A video of the incident purportedly showed he was forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman'.

The BJP spokesperson said the state government had shown its seriousness on lynching cases by fast-tracking punishment to the perpetrators in Latehar or Ramgarh within one-and-a-half years. "So, the Opposition should stop politics over deaths," he said. Two men were killed and hung from a tree in Latehar district, while another was lynched in Ramgarh district a couple of years ago.

"The party that had been responsible for (1984) anti-Sikh riots and its ally JMM should not lecture on morality," Deo said. He added that the accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots were still at large and the Centre had again begun the investigation into it. He claimed that this showed that the BJP "acts", while the Opposition "talks".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)