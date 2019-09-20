U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday told reporters that a whistleblower complaint that has roiled Washington relates to a "totally appropriate conversation" he had.

The Trump administration is in a standoff with leaders of the Democrat-controlled U.S. House of Representatives over the Aug. 12 complaint from an unknown whistleblower within the intelligence community, which reportedly involves Trump's communications with a foreign leader.

