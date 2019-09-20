Telangana govt proposes new food processing policy

The Telangana government plans to announce a food processing policy for promoting the sector, state Industries Minister K T Rama Rao said on Friday. The government is hopeful of attracting more industries after the proposed policy gets cabinet approval, he said in the Assembly.

A 'food map' of the state has been prepared by incorporating details about the crops grown and their location for promotion of food processing, he said. Food processing is being encouraged in a three-phased manner (primary, secondary and tertiary), he said.

Food processing clusters and three food parks are also being promoted in the state which has already got some major investments in the sector, he said. An integrated plan which benefits farmers, womens self-help groups, industries and provides employment to youth is being mooted, he added.

Meanwhile, the ruling TRS and opposition Congress members were engaged in a war of words in the Assembly. Responding to Congress member K Rajagopal Reddy finding fault with TRS for admitting Congress members, Rama Rao asked why Congress took TRS MLAs into its fold during 2004-2009.

Congress in Rajasthan merged BSP MLAs two days ago, he said. "What is democratic there, is it undemocratic here.

Is it one policy for him (Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot) and other for us," Rama Rao said..

