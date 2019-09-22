New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm. DEL6 JK-SITUATION Vendors set up stalls at weekly flea market in Srinagar Srinagar: A large number of vendors set up stalls at the weekly flea market here on Sunday while main markets and other business establishments remained shut for the 49th consecutive day in Kashmir over the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370.

DEL25 JK-AZAD Cong's Azad meets people in Anantnag Srinagar: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is on a three-day visit to Kashmir following Supreme Court orders, on Sunday visited Anantnag district in south Kashmir where he met people in a government housing colony. DEL20 UP-CHINMAYANAND Chinmayanand case: Woman, SIT leave for Allahabad for Monday hearing Shahjahanpur: The student who levelled rape charges against BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand has left for Allahabad, where she will be appearing before the High Court on Monday, sources said.

DEL29 UP-MANTHAN-JIBE Akhilesh, Babbar mock at ministers, officials, seeking to refresh their knowledge at IIM Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar on Sunday mocked at state government ministers and officials undergoing a weekly training programme at the IIM, Lucknow, seeking to hone in their administrative skills by learning new trends in finance, business and economy. DES1 UP-BABBAR-INTERVIEW Priyanka Gandhi's point of view resonating with public: Raj Babbar Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar on Sunday claimed that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's point of view on various issues is now "resonating" with the public and that if BJP leaders are "afraid" of anyone, it is the Congress general secretary.

DES34 UP-HAMIRPUR-LD-BYPOLLS Four-cornered contest in Hamirpur bypoll Lucknow: The bypolls to the Hamirpur assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh on Monday will see nine candidates jostling to win the seat that the BJP looks to retain after it fell vacant as its legislator was convicted in a murder case. DEL28 RJ-RALLY-LD FIR Rally driver Gaurav Gill, navigator booked after accident during race claims three lives Barmer: Arjuna awardee Gaurav Gill and his navigator were booked on Sunday on charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder after their car rammed into a motorcycle during the National Rally Championship race here killing a couple and their son, police said.

NRG5 RJ-DALIT-DEATH Dalit man beaten to death for 'stealing water pump' in Rajasthan's Jhalawar Kota (Raj): A 40-year-old Dalit man was beaten to death for allegedly stealing a water pump in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said on Sunday. DES3 RJ-IAS-TRANSFERS 70 IAS officers transferred in Rajasthan Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has transferred 70 IAS officers, including 10 district collectors, according to an official order.

DES31 PB-LANGAR-AMARINDER Harsimrat a 'compulsive liar', says Punjab CM Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday dubbed Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal a "compulsive liar" while reacting to the allegations that the state government reneged on its commitment of refunding its share of the GST charged on purchases for "langar" by the SGPC. DES27 HR-DUSHYANT People ready to oust BJP from power in Haryana: Dushyant Chautala Rohtak: Jannayak Janata Party leader Dushyant Chautala here on Sunday slammed the Haryana government for the "poor" law and order situation, claiming that people were ready to oust the BJP from power.

DES17 HR-ASSEMBLY POLLS AAP releases list of 22 candidates for Haryana assembly polls Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) here on Sunday released a list of 22 candidates for the next month's assembly polls in Haryana..

