Haryana polls: SAD holds meet, aspirants of over 30 constituencies turn up

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Monday said it is still in talks with the BJP over sharing of seat for the October 21 assembly elections in Haryana. SAD's General Secretary in-charge Balwinder Singh Bhunder made the remark after holding a party meeting on Monday in Kurukshetra in Haryana, where the aspirants of party tickets from over 30 seats in the state turned up along with their 4,000-odd supporters.

Asked to comment on reports that BJP was inclined to leave only two seats for the SAD, Bhunder said, “We have learnt about this only through the media. But as far as I know, no final decision has been taken by the BJP. Currently, we are still in talks with them on seat sharing issue”. Bhunder did not specify the number of seats which the SAD wants BJP to leave for them for the October 21 polls.

A few days back, Bhunder had said if negotiations on seat sharing with the ruling BJP in Haryana fail to bear fruit, the party would contest the next month's Vidhan Sabha elections on its own. At the Kurukshetra meeting, SAD interviewed some of the candidates interested in contesting elections that included some women candidates too, Bhunder said.

The screening committee headed by Akali leader Bhunder had been recently formed for this purpose. All aspirants interested in contesting the elections had earlier been asked to submit their applications by September 22.

A committee headed by Bhunder has been tasked to hold negotiations with the Bharatiya Janata Party on seat sharing for the Haryana polls. The other members of the committee for the Haryana poll campaign are Prem Singh Chandumajra and Surjit Singh Rakhra. The Committee will also prepare the party's election campaign strategy.

BJP leaders from Haryana say any decision on seat sharing in Haryana will be taken by the party's central leadership. The ruling BJP has set a target of winning 75 plus seats in the 90-member state assembly.

The BJP had come to power in Haryana in 2014 for the first time while contesting on its own strength.

