Trump lashes out as House launches impeachment inquiry

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 25-09-2019 02:49 IST
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump lashed out on Tuesday at the decision of Democrats in the House of Representatives to launch a formal impeachment inquiry, calling it "Witch Hunt garbage."

"Such an important day at the United Nations, so much work and so much success, and the Democrats purposely had to ruin and demean it with more breaking news Witch Hunt garbage," Trump said on Twitter. "Can you believe this?"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
