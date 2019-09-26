International Development News
Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 26-09-2019 04:49 IST
U.S. House backs release of Trump whistleblower complaint 421-0

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. House of Representatives voted 421-0 on Wednesday for a resolution calling on President Donald Trump to release a whistleblower complaint to Congress, despite the administration letting them view the classified document at secure locations in the U.S. Capitol. Two House members voted present and 10 did not vote.

The document is central to the impeachment inquiry into the Republican president announced on Tuesday by the Democratic House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, after reports that Trump had tried to put pressure on Ukraine's president to help smear a political rival. The Senate passed a similar resolution by unanimous voice vote on Tuesday.

Republicans joined Democrats in backing the release of the document, after many lawmakers argued that Trump's associates were defying a law calling for whistleblower complaints to be sent to Congress if they are found to be credible.

COUNTRY : United States
