Pelosi blasts White House 'cover up' of Ukraine call

The White House engaged in a "cover-up" by suppressing a record of President Donald Trump's phone call to Ukraine, now at the center of abuse of power complaint, top Democrat Nancy Pelosi charged Thursday. "This is a cover-up," the speaker of the House of Representatives told reporters, as she laid out part of her case for impeaching the US president.

A whistleblower alleged White House lawyers ordered the record of the call be moved to a separate restricted electronic system, which Pelosi said: "the White House used to hide information of a political nature."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)