REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Hong Kong police fired tear gas and water cannon on Saturday to disperse anti-government protesters who threw rocks, broke government office windows and blocked a key road near the local headquarters of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

YEMEN-SECURITY Yemen's Houthis say attacked Saudi border frontline, no immediate Saudi confirmation

DUBAI (Reuters) - Yemen’s Houthi movement said on Saturday it had carried out a major attack near the border with the southern Saudi region of Najran and captured many troops and vehicles, but there was no immediate confirmation from Saudi Arabian authorities. U.S.

IMMIGRATION-DEPORTATIONS Legal setback for Trump administration plan to speed some deportations

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A federal judge ordered the Department of Homeland Security to set aside a plan that would make more people vulnerable to expedited deportation until a court can rule on the matter. HEALTH-VAPING-CDC

U.S. CDC recommends against using vapes with marijuana ingredient People should stop using e-cigarettes, especially those with marijuana ingredient tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), U.S. public health officials recommended on Friday, as an investigation into illnesses and deaths related to vaping deepens.

BUSINESS USA-TRADE-CHINA-LIMITS

Trump considers delisting Chinese firms from U.S. markets: sources WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s administration is considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges, three sources briefed on the matter said on Friday, in what would be a radical escalation of U.S.-China trade tensions.

USA-IPO After WeWork debacle, IPO market slams brakes on unprofitable companies

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Companies making their debut on the U.S. stock market are getting a rough welcome, especially if they are losing money, casting a shadow over the calendar for initial public offerings for the rest of the year. ENTERTAINMENT

MEXICO-JOSEJOSE Mexican singer Jose Jose dies at 71: local media

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican singer and songwriter Jose Jose, who was a musical icon across Latin America for more than half a century, died on Saturday at age 71, local media reported. FASHION-PARIS-LOREAL

L'Oreal celebrates female empowerment with glamorous runway show PARIS (Reuters) - French cosmetics maker L’Oreal hosted its annual runway show on Saturday featuring an all-star cast of movie stars, singers and supermodels who embodied self-empowerment on the sidelines of Paris Fashion Week.

SPORTS SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-LIV-REPORT

Liverpool march on, Man City keep up chase LONDON (Reuters) - There was more than a touch of fortune about Liverpool’s seventh successive Premier League win of the season as a howler by Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson gifted the leaders a 1-0 win at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

ATHLETICS-WORLD-COLEMAN Athletics: Sizzling Coleman leaves Doha cold with 100 meters win

DOHA (Reuters) - American Christian Coleman scorched to the 100 meters world championship gold medal on Saturday but the crowning of the world’s fastest man could generate no more buzz than the air conditioning in a half-empty Khalifa Stadium. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER-PELOSI

Days after impeachment move, U.S. House speaker Pelosi speaks at Texas conference Days after launching an impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump's dealings with the president of the Ukraine, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi talks to the Texas Tribune festival.

28 Sep 20:15 ET / 00:15 GMT NIGERIA-CAPTIVES/ (PIX) (TV)

Survivors freed from Nigerian "school" share stories of terror Boys and men freed from an institution purporting to be an Islamic school say they were tortured and starved in interviews with Reuters. The rescue of hundreds of captives - many kept in chains - have shone a spotlight on the inadequate educational system in northern Nigeria, where the population is rapidly rising.

29 Sep HONGKONG-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Hong Kong protesters plan rally in bustling shopping and tourist district Hong Kong demonstrators plan to rally in the shopping district of Causeway Bay, two days ahead of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

29 Sep AFGHANISTAN-ELECTION/VOTES

Ballot boxes retrieved after Afghan presidential election The challenging task of Afghanistan's election commission retrieving ballot boxes begins and takes place over two days. The country's presidential election ended on Saturday, but ballot boxes need to be retrieved from remote areas for counting elsewhere.

29 Sep AUSTRIA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Austria holds snap parliamentary election Austria holds snap parliamentary election after far-right video scandal brought down former Prime Minister Sebastian Kurz's coalition in May.

29 Sep US-POLITICS/OBAMA (PIX)

Former U.S. President Obama opens start-up festival in Munich The former U.S. President opens the Bits & Pretzels tech start-up conference in Munich by taking part in an hour-long moderated discussion.

29 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/

PM Boris Johnson speaks on Andrew Marr Show British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to speak on BBC's Andrew Marr Show as the Conservative Party conference begins in Manchester

29 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER-MACHINERY

How Trump entangled the machinery of state in his re-election bid One of the main questions that lawmakers in the impeachment inquiry want to answer is to what degree Trump used the machinery of state to benefit himself politically. The whistleblower's complaint give them a good place to start.

29 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT RUSSIA-POLITICS/PROTESTS (PIX) (TV)

Russians to call for release of jailed protesters at Moscow rally Thousands of Russians are expected to rally in Moscow on Sunday to demand that the authorities release a handful of opposition protesters jailed amid what Kremlin critics says is a government campaign to stifle dissent.

29 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT USA-ELECTION/

Democratic presidential candidates Warren, Klobuchar campaign at union forum Two Democratic presidential candidates, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, will participate in a Detroit-area forum hosted by the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) International Union.

29 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CANCER/ESMO European Society for Medical Oncology annual conference

The European Society for Medical Oncology, ESMO, holds it annual conference at which companies from around the world present some of their most important data on new cancer treatments. 29 Sep

CHINA-ANNIVERSARY/ENVIRONMENT China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment will hold a press conference

China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment will hold a press conference on efforts to advance environmental protection. The speakers are the Ecology and Environment Minister Li Ganjie, Vice Minister Huang Runqiu and Vice Minister Zhai Qing. 29 Sep 02:30 ET / 06:30 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS BOLIVIA-WILDFIRES/CARAVAN (PIX) (TV)

Indigenous Bolivians march across fire-ravaged region A caravan of indigenous Bolivians march across the country's tropical lowlands to draw attention to still-raging wildfires and demand the repeal of laws that expanded slash-and-burn practices in forested areas. Made up some 200 protesters and growing, the caravan aims to reach the capital of Bolivia's booming agricultural industry, Santa Cruz, in coming weeks, building pressure on President Evo Morales as he campaigns for a fourth term.

29 Sep BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

CHINA-ANNIVERSARY/ECONOMY (PIX) China's commerce ministry holds press conference

The commerce ministry will brief reporters on China's efforts to advance its opening-up. The speakers are Commerce Minister Zhong Shan, Vice Minister Wang Shouwen and Vice Minister Qian Keming. 29 Sep 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT BRITAIN-ROYALS/MALAWI (PIX) (TV)

Prince Harry arrives in Malawi, meets with President Peter Mutharika Prince Harry arrives in Malawi and meets with Malawian President Peter Mutharika.

29 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT SWISS-EQUATORIAL/CARS

Geneva justice's auction of luxury cars seized from Equatorial Guinea ruler's son Some 25 luxury cars belonging to Teodoro Obiang, the son of Equaotrial Guinea's President, to be auctioned after a deal ending a money-laundering inquiry announced in February by the Geneva prosecutor. They will be sold by Bonhams at Bonmont Golf & Country Club.in the countryside with a 12th-Century abbey overlooking Lake Geneva

29 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

