10 prominent Muslims join BJP in Jammu

Ten prominent Muslims, along with their supporters, on Tuesday joined the BJP in the presence of party state general secretary Yudhvir Sethi at Trikuta Nagar here. They included social worker and retired teacher Gulam Qadir Sheikh, Ali Mohd, Sahib Ahmed, transport president and former PDP block president Javed Mir, panchayat member Manzoor Ahmed and social workers Mohd Mushtaq, Sadam Bhat, Jamal Din, Riaz Ahmed Manahas and others.

Addressing the gathering at the party headquarters, Sethi said the BJP is a "true secular party" that takes care of the aspirations of every community without indulging in "appeasement politics". "The BJP has ensured the development of every community and every region," he said.

About the joining of the Muslims to the party, Sethi said it was a special day when the country is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. "The prominent Muslim faces joined the BJP believing in the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

Sethi said the party has full faith in the new entrants that they will serve the people. The new entrants expressed their gratitude to the BJP leadership and assured it that they will promote the party.

