REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT / 6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT / 6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL NORTHKOREA-MISSILES/

North Korea says it successfully tested new submarine-launched ballistic missile SEOUL - North Korea said on Thursday it had successfully test-fired a new submarine-launched ballistic missile from the sea to contain external threats and bolster self-defense, ahead of fresh nuclear talks with the United States.

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/ Hong Kong set to enact emergency laws as it struggles to contain violence

HONG KONG - Hong Kong’s government is expected to discuss sweeping emergency laws on Friday that would include banning face masks at protests, two sources told Reuters, as the Chinese-ruled territory grapples with an escalating cycle of violence. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER/ Trump publicly asks China to investigate Biden, even amid impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump on Thursday again invited foreign interference in a U.S. presidential election by publicly calling on China to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden, the kind of request that has already triggered an impeachment inquiry in Congress. LASVEGAS-SHOOTING/

Las Vegas massacre survivors, families reach $735 million settlement with MGM Survivors and family of 58 people who were slain in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history have reached a settlement of at least $735 million with MGM Resorts, a law firm representing the victims and MGM Resorts International said on Thursday.

BUSINESS WTO-AIRCRAFT/

Trump hails 'nice victory' on trade as EU whisky, wine makers left reeling LONDON/WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump hailed a “nice victory” on Thursday after the United States got the green light to place tariffs on European Union goods in a dispute over EU aircraft subsidies.

WEWORK-LESSONS-ANALYSIS/ WeWork seen as startup lesson in what not to do in Silicon Valley

SAN FRANCISCO - The implosion of office space company WeWork this week is being digested as a lesson for Silicon Valley startups - in what not to do. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-HARVEY-WEINSTEIN/ Harvey Weinstein loses bid to have rape trial moved out of New York City

NEW YORK - Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein on Thursday lost his bid to get his upcoming rape trial moved out of New York City, where he has said intense media scrutiny would make it impossible for him to get a fair jury. FILM-JOKER-HISTORY/

From campy clown to terrifying madman, Joker no longer a laughing matter LOS ANGELES - There are no capes, no special powers and no battles between good and evil in the new “Joker” movie, whose portrayal of the most famous villain in comic book history is the most chilling twist on the character in 50 years.

SPORTS SOCCER-EUROPA-AZA-MUN/

Shot-shy United held to goalless draw away to Alkmaar Manchester United's lean goalscoring form continued in a turgid 0-0 draw away to Dutch club AZ Alkmaar in their second Group L match in the Europa League on Thursday.

ATHLETICS-WORLD/ Some athletes fear for livelihood with Diamond League events at risk

DOHA - Before he began competing in lucrative Diamond League meetings, Norwegian discus thrower Ola Stunes Isene moved back to his parents' home with his girlfriend because he could not make a living from the sport. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Toothpick and two generals helped Venezuela opposition leader survive jail During his four months in a small military jail cell, Venezuela's Congress vice-president scratched the days on a wall with his toothpick, lost 35 kg and made unlikely friends with two generals who have fallen foul of the socialist government.

3 Oct 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT EUROPE-MIGRANTS/GREECE-MINISTERS (TV)

German interior minister visits Athens for migration talks German interior minister in Athens to meet Greek officials on Friday to discuss the refugee crisis and migration policies.

4 Oct EU-BALKANS/

Germany proposes possible compromise on starting EU membership talks with Albania, North Macedonia Germany has put forward a compromise proposal on whether EU states should agree to start accession negotiations with the two Balkan countries. The matter is due to be decided later this month after an embarrasing delay from June over opposition from Berlin, Paris and the Hague.

4 Oct USA-BALKANS/POMPEO-NORTH MACEDONIA (PIX) (TV)

U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo visits North Macedonia U.S. Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo, visits North Macedonia.

4 Oct USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER

Intelligence community inspector general testifies on Capitol Hill Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson testifies at closed U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee hearing as part of Democratic-led impeachment probe of President Donald Trump.

4 Oct SOUTHKOREA-JUUL/VAPING

Juul representative to appear at South Korea's parliamentary audit Juul Labs Korea representative summoned to testify at health and welfare committee's parliamentary audit to discuss vaping in South Korea, after Juul Labs U.S. suspends advertising.

4 Oct TUNISIA-ELECTION/ (PIX)

Tunisians await parliament election with no clear favourite Tunisian politics are in flux and Sunday's parliamentary election may not yield a clear result, complicating the process of coalition building at a pivotal moment for the economy.

4 Oct IRAQ-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Mass protests around Iraq planned for Friday as tensions rise Protests expected to continue in Baghdad and Basra against the government on Friday. Security forces have used live fire and tear gas to disperse demonstrators. At least one person has been killed and 200 wounded in the clashes over unemployment, corruption and poor public services.

4 Oct NORTHKOREA-JAPAN/ABE

Japan PM Abe to deliver policy speech at parliament Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will deliver a policy speech at the start of an extraordinary session of parliament on Friday.

4 Oct 01:00 ET / 05:00 GMT USA-BALKANS/POMPEO-MONTENEGRO (PIX) (TV)

Pompeo stops in Montenegro to discuss NATO, Russian interference U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo makes short trips to two small Balkan countries, Montenegro and North Macedonia to discuss their roles in the Western military alliance and alleged Russian efforts to sow discord in the region.

4 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER-UKRAINE (PIX) (TV)

Ukraine's General Prosecutor holds news conference Ukraine's new General Prosecutor Ruslan Ryaboshapka holds a news conference.

4 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT PORTUGAL-ELECTION/SCENARIOS

SCENARIOS-Portugal elects new parliament on Sunday. What comes next? Main potential outcomes of Portugal's parliamentary election

4 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT RUSSIA-VENEZUELA/ (PIX)

Russian deputy prime minister visits Venezuela Russia`s Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov on two-day visit to Venezuela.

4 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/DENMARK (TV)

Ireland's PM visits Denmark to discuss Brexit Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen hold news conference following their talks set to focus on

4 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER-WATCHDOG (PIX) (TV)

U.S. intelligence watchdog to testify before House impeachment inquiry The official government watchdog for the U.S. intelligence community will testify at a closed-door hearing of the House Intelligence Committee about an explosive whistleblower complaint about President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine.

4 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-JOKER/OPENING (PIX) (TV) Security stepped up as 'Joker' opens in U.S. movie theaters

Police in major U.S. cities were on alert on Thursday as "Joker" opened in movie theaters after weeks of publicity around its disturbing portrait of a loner raised fears it might spark violence. 3 Oct 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

MONTYPYTHON-ANNIVERSARY/RESTORATION (TV) Monty Python celebrates 50 years

British comedy troupe Monty Python celebrate their 50 year anniversary on Saturday (October 5) with a restoration of the series "Monty Python's Flying Circus." 4 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY HEALTH-VAPING/MASSACHUSETTS

Massachusetts officials defend vaping ban against industry lawsuit in federal court Massachusetts officials on Friday will defend the state's four-month ban of all vaping product sales against an industry lawsuit filed this week in federal court.

4 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-FED/CLARIDA Fed's Clarida takes part in panel discussion in New York

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida participates in "Outlook for the Economy and Monetary Policy" discussion at a Wall Street Journal Event: "The Future of Global Markets." 3 Oct 18:35 ET / 22:35 GMT

GLOBAL-ECONOMY/WEEKAHEAD Global Economy Weekahead

A weekly look at key economic events for the global economy in the coming seven days. 4 Oct

PURDUEPHARMA-BANKRUPTCY/ States to fight Purdue Pharma's bankruptcy bid to pause opioid lawsuits

States opposed to Purdue Pharma LP's proposed settlement resolving thousands of lawsuits alleging it fueled the opioid epidemic are expected to urge a bankruptcy judge to reject its bid to halt their cases against the OxyContin maker and its controlling Sackler family. 4 Oct

EUROPE-GRAINS/SOWING Return of rain boosts EU winter crop sowing prospects

Showers in the past week in western Europe have improved prospects for wheat and barley sowing that is getting underway and could also salvage some earlier-sown rapeseed in drought-affected regions. 4 Oct

INDIA-ECONOMY/RATES (PIX) India-RBI rate decision

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday cut interest rates for a fourth straight meeting in 2019, taking advantage of mild inflation to expand its effort to boost an economy growing at its slowest pace in nearly five years. 4 Oct 02:15 ET / 06:15 GMT

BRITAIN-ECONOMY/AUTOS UK new car registrations released, completing W. Europe data

Britain's car industry body publishes monthly new sales figures. Demand has been hit by tougher emissions rules, a crackdown on diesel and uncertainty caused by Brexit with registrations forecast to to fall in 2019, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders. 4 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

USA-BIOFUELS/ Trump administration to announce new plan to boost biofuels

The administration of President Donald Trump is expected on Friday to announce a new plan to boost U.S. ethanol demand next year, part of an effort to support hard-hit farmers. 4 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-FED/ROSENGREN Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Rosengren speaks at economic conference

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren speaks before the "A House Divided: Geographic Disparities in Twenty-First Century America" 63rd Economic Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, in Boston, Mass. 4 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

MEXICO-AUTOS/ Mexican statistics agency publishes auto production data

Mexican statistics agency publishes auto production and export data for September. 4 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

USA-FED/BOSTIC Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Bostic speaks on economic outlook

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Rafael Bostic speaks on the economic outlook in a moderated discussion before the 40th Annual Tulane Business Forum, in New Orleans, La. 4 Oct 11:45 ET / 15:45 GMT

RELIGION POPE-BISHOPS/ (TV)

Pope Francis consecrates four bishops Pope Francis consecrates four bishops at a Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica

4 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

Also Read: In growing Ukraine turmoil, Joe Biden's son is thrust into limelight he never sought

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)