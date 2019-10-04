International Development News
Trump says he called off Rouhani meeting, not Iran

Updated: 04-10-2019 22:37 IST
Trump says he called off Rouhani meeting, not Iran

US President Donald Trump speaking at the UNGA in New York (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Washington, Oct 4 (AP) President Donald Trump is confirming that US and Iranian officials discussed a possible meeting or call with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at last week's UN General Assembly, but he insists he was the one who called off the plans. Trump tells reporters Friday that "our sides talked" but says Iran wanted sanctions relief as a condition for the meeting.

He says, "I said you must be kidding." Trump added, "Rouhani wanted a meeting at the UN." Trump was responding to reports that it was the Iranian side that balked at the presidential conversation while at the UN.

In New York last week, Rouhani urged the United States to cease its "policy of maximum pressure" on his nation, saying it was driving the possibility of negotiations even further away. (AP) IND

