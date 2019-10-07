PM Modi congratulates Portuguese premier António Costa for electoral performance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated his "friend", Portuguese premier António Costa, on Monday for his party's performance in the parliamentary polls of the European country, saying he looked forward to continue working together with him to enhance the relations between India and Portugal. The Socialist Party of Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa scored a comfortable victory in Sunday's general election, but failed to secure an absolute majority in parliament.

"Congratulations to @psocialista and my friend, @antoniocostapm for the good performance in the parliamentary elections in Portugal. Looking forward to continuing working together to further enhance India-Portugal friendship," Modi wrote on Twitter. The prime minister also posted a photo of him with Costa and wrote the message in English as well as Portuguese.

