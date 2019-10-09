International Development News
White House to lay case for withholding documents, testimony in impeachment probe -source

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 09-10-2019 00:36 IST
The White House on Tuesday is expected to tell Democrats in Congress that it will exercise its privileges to withhold certain testimony and documents in the House impeachment inquiry, according to a person familiar with the matter.

In a letter it plans to send to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the White House will raise concerns about the process and procedures Democrats are following in pursuing their investigation, and cite irregularities, the source said.

It is also expected to say the inquiry lacks historical precedent, the person said.

COUNTRY : United States
