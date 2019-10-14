REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

The United States is poised to withdraw some 1,000 troops from northern Syria, its defense secretary said on Sunday, after learning that Turkey planned to extend its military incursion against Kurdish militia further south than originally planned.

BRITAIN-EU-PARLIAMENT-DEBATE Johnson to set out post-Brexit law and order drive in Queen's Speech

LONDON (Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth will on Monday announce several new pieces of legislation to reform Britain’s justice system, in a ceremonial speech setting out Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s post-Brexit plans. POLAND-ELECTION

Poland's ruling nationalists seen on course to remain in power for second term WARSAW, Poland (Reuters) - Poland’s nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) was on course to keep its ruling majority after a general election on Sunday, an exit poll showed, a victory likely to stoke concern about democratic standards in the largest ex-Soviet European Union state.

CANADA-ELECTION Canada's Trudeau vows to forge ahead with campaign after security threat

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada’s Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday that he will not change the way he is campaigning ahead of the Oct. 21 federal election after a security threat forced him to wear a bulletproof vest at a campaign rally on Saturday. ECUADOR-PROTESTS

Military patrols Ecuador's capital as clashes resume and many defy curfew QUITO (Reuters) - Armored military vehicles patrolled the streets of Ecuador’s capital, Quito, on Sunday after police and protesters clashed and many residents defied a curfew imposed by President Lenin Moreno in a bid to quell unrest triggered by fuel subsidy cuts.

U.S. USA-IMMIGRATION-OIL

'Broken system' starves U.S. oil boom of immigrant workers HOBBS, N.M. (Reuters) - New Mexico oil man Johnny Vega laid out his predicament as his crew hoisted pipes from a well during the biggest oil boom in U.S. history.

USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER-BIDEN Hunter Biden disputes Trump attacks of his work, wades into impeachment fight

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Hunter Biden, the son of former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, for the first time on Sunday defended his work in Ukraine and China, after sustained criticism from Republican President Donald Trump that has in turn embroiled the White House in an impeachment inquiry. FLORIDA-SHOOTING-REPORT

One person wounded in shooting at Miami-area shopping mall Gunfire at a shopping center near Miami on Saturday left one person wounded and SWAT teams searching the mall for suspects, but police said they encountered “no active shooter” at the scene, according to official reports on Twitter.

BUSINESS USA-TRADE-CHINA

U.S. outlines 'Phase 1' trade deal with China, suspends October tariff hike WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday outlined the first phase of a deal to end a trade war with China and suspended a threatened tariff hike, but officials on both sides said much more work needed to be done before an accord could be agreed.

USA-RESULTS-OUTLOOK-GRAPHIC What to watch in third quarter earnings from U.S. companies

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. companies are preparing to report third-quarter results following a rocky few months in which they grappled with a U.S.-China trade conflict undermining the business environment and an overall economy that has been showing signs of struggling. ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-LONDON-THE-IRISHMAN Scorsese says he wanted to 'enrich' past De Niro work with 'The Irishman'

LONDON (Reuters) - Martin Scorsese reunites with Robert De Niro in “The Irishman”, a 3-1/2 hour long mob drama the acclaimed director said he chose to do with his frequent collaborator to build on their past work together rather than replicate it. USA-BOXOFFICE

'Joker' remains Box Office ruler with $55 million LOS ANGELES, (Variety.com) - Joaquin Phoenix is king of the North American box office once again as “Joker” scores an easy victory in its second weekend with $55 million at 4,374 sites. SPORTS

ATHLETICS-CHICAGO-KOSGEI Kosgei shatters Radcliffe's world record, Cherono wins men's race

Kenyan Brigid Kosgei broke Paula Radcliffe’s 16-year-old women’s marathon world record but former Alberto Salazar coached athletes, including Mo Farah, were never a factor in the Chicago Marathon on Sunday. GYMNASTICS-WORLD-SIMONE

Biles dazzles on floor to win record 25th world championship medal American Simone Biles became the most decorated gymnast in world championship history on Sunday when she won the beam and floor finals to take her career tally to 25 medals.

TENNIS-LINZ 'It's crazy': American Gauff wins first WTA title at age 15

American teenage sensation Coco Gauff became the youngest player to win a WTA title in 15 years as she beat former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the Linz Open final on Sunday. ATHLETICS-KIPCHOGE

Kipchoge yet to make Tokyo 2020 plans, targets full recovery Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge said he needs time to recover physically and mentally after becoming the first person to run a marathon in under two hours and has yet to decide if he will defend his title at next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

UPCOMING POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

BRITAIN-EU/PARLIAMENT (PIX) (TV) British parliament to return, Queen Elizabeth to lay out government agenda

British parliament reopens at the request of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Queen Elizabeth is due to deliver a Queen's Speech to outline the Johnson government's legislative agenda for the first time since he took office in July. 14 Oct 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

USA-ELECTION/SANDERS (PIX) (TV) After heart attack, campaign battles to keep Bernie Sanders in presidential race

Since he was hospitalized in Nevada last week, Bernie Sanders has cancelled all campaign events, with nothing in his schedule until the Ohio debate on Tuesday. Without a candidate on the campaign trail, and with Democratic party insiders writing off his already floundering campaign, staffers have sought to reassure supporters he’s still a viable presidential pick. That’s involved blasting the press with announcements and plans, an attempt to pivot the health scare to a message about his signature Medicare for All policy, and going forward with a $1.3 million TV ad buy in Iowa. Story will have comments from his Iowa campaign director, other advisers, some Bernie supporting voters, and Democrat skeptics. 14 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/DEBATE-IMPEACHMENT (FACTBOX) FACTBOX-Democrats debate in shadow of Trump impeachment

Twelve Democrats hoping to replace Donald Trump in the White House hold their fourth debate on Tuesday just three weeks after an impeachment inquiry ensnared the Republican president in a pitched battle with Democrats in Congress. 14 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CZECH-CAMBODIA/ Cambodia's PM visiting Czech Republic

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen visits Prague, meeting his Czech counterpart Andrej Babis. Press briefing at 12:30 p.m. local time (1030 GMT). 14 Oct 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/PARLIAMENT-DEBATE (PIX) (TV) British lawmakers debate Queen's Speech after opening of parliament

British lawmakers debate Prime Minister Boris Johnson's legislative agenda after it was announced by Queen Elizabeth during the official State Opening of Parliament. 14 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

POLAND-ELECTION/REAX (PIX) (TV) Reactions to the results of Poland's parliamentary election Poles react to the results of the parliamentary election.

14 Oct SPAIN-POLITICS/CATALONIA (PIX) (TV)

Spain's top court expected to rule on Catalan separatist leaders Spain's Supreme Court is expected to announce its verdict in the high stakes trial of Catalan separatist leaders over a banned independence referendum.

14 Oct AFGHANISTAN-ARTIFACTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Afghanistan museum works to restore history, one broken piece at a time The National Museum of Afghanistan is painstakingly restoring hundreds of artifacts in its centennial year that were destroyed by the Taliban, aiming to tell more chapters of the country's story that the militant group tried to erase.

14 Oct USA-ELECTION/DEBATE (FACTBOX)

What to watch for during Democrats' fourth presidential debate Key moments to watch for as Democrats debate in Ohio.

14 Oct GUINEA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Guinea opposition protests against constitutional revision Opposition parties in Guinea have called for demonstrations to oppose calls by the governing party for a new constitution, which opponents of President Alpha Conde fear is a pretext to strike down term limits to allow him to run for a third term in 2020. 14 Oct

SPAIN-POLITICS/CATALONIA-TIMELINE Key dates in Catalonia's independence bid

Spain's Supreme Court is expected to announce on Monday its verdict and sentence for 12 Catalan separatist leaders over their role in a 2017 independence bid. Below is a timeline of the key events since the separatist leaders defied courts by holding a banned independence referendum. 14 Oct

TRIPOLI-SECURITY/RUBBISH (PIX) (TV) Conflict leaves rubbish smoldering in Tripoli's streets

Mounds of rubbish piled high on the streets of Tripoli provide an unwelcome reminder to residents of the steady decline of public services in a city cut off from its hinterland – and largest landfill site – by a six-month-old military offensive against the capital. 14 Oct

UKRAINE-CRISIS/RALLY (PIX) (TV) Thousands expected to march in Kiev against autonomy plan for eastern Ukraine

War veterans plan to march through central Kiev to protest against what they fear are unacceptable concessions by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the search for a settlement with Russia for the rebel-held eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Rally coincides with Defender's Day in Ukraine. 14 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT BRITAIN-ROYALS/PAKISTAN (PIX) (TV)

Britain's Prince William and wife Kate arrive in Pakistan Britain's Prince William and wife Kate visit Pakistan from October 14-18 in a trip that will take them to Islamabad, Lahore and parts of the country's north, and will focus on climate change, access to education and security. 14 Oct

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE SYRIA-SECURITY/TURKEY-ERDOGAN

Erdogan visits Azerbaijan and may talk about Turkey's offensive in Syria Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan visits Baku in Azerbaijan for a summit of the Turkic Council and may comment on Turkey's offensive in northeast Syria.

14 Oct BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

SAUDI-RUSSIA/ (PIX) (TV) Russian President Putin visits Saudi Arabia Russian President Vladimir Putin expected to visit Saudi Arabia.

14 Oct HIKVISION-PENSIONS/

US pension funds took positions in blacklisted Chinese surveillance company Some of the biggest public pensions funds in the United States have invested in one of the world's largest purveyors of video surveillance systems that the U.S. government claims are used in widescale repression of the Muslim population of western China.

14 Oct FACEBOOK-CRYPTOCURRENCY/

Facebook's Libra group meets to discuss cybercurrency's future, following major departures The founding members of the group backing Facebook's Libra currency meet to plan their project's future, days after all the major financial companies, including Visa and Mastercard, quit. The remaining team already faced major resistance from global regulators over the plan to create a virtual currency.

14 Oct ZIMBABWE-MINING/ (PIX)

Zimbabwe reveals plans to grow mining industry, biggest export earner Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa to announce plans on how the government intends to grow mining to a $12 billion industry in the next four years. The government is trying to attract investment especially in platinum and lithium to expand production and export earnings, which stood at around $3.2 billion last year.

14 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

USA-MEASLES/ U.S. provides update on its worst measles outbreak in a quarter century

U.S. health officials provide updated figures on the nation's largest measles outbreak in a quarter century. 14 Oct

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE LEBANON-WINE/CANNABIS (PIX) (TV)

Wine with a whiff of cannabis: a vintner's passion in a hard land Twenty years ago, a small cooperative in one of the poorest parts of Lebanon convinced a handful of farmers to grow grapes instead of cannabis. Today, 200 farmers and their vineyards supply the biggest wineries in the country. Vintner Charbel Fakhri wants to win over the residents of Deir al-Ahmar and convince them that a better future lies in the tempranillo grape.

14 Oct SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

NOBEL-PRIZE/ECONOMICS (PIX) (TV) Winner of the Nobel Prize in economic sciences is announced The winner of the 2019 Nobel Prize in economic sciences is announced at a news conference.

14 Oct 05:45 ET / 09:45 GMT

