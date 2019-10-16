U.S. House will hold off on vote to authorize impeachment probe: Pelosi

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday said the House of Representatives does not plan at this time to hold a full vote of the body to authorize an impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump.

"There is no requirement that we have a vote and so at this time we will not be having a vote," Pelosi said at a press conference.

