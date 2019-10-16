International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

U.S. House will hold off on vote to authorize impeachment probe: Pelosi

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 16-10-2019 05:03 IST
U.S. House will hold off on vote to authorize impeachment probe: Pelosi

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday said the House of Representatives does not plan at this time to hold a full vote of the body to authorize an impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump.

"There is no requirement that we have a vote and so at this time we will not be having a vote," Pelosi said at a press conference.

Also Read: Nancy Pelosi applauds Modi's commitment to tackle climate change

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019