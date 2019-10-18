International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Trump says Turkey's Erdogan wants Syria ceasefire to work

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 18-10-2019 21:41 IST
Trump says Turkey's Erdogan wants Syria ceasefire to work

US President Donald Trump. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that he had spoken with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan who told him there had been some "minor" sniper and mortar fire in Northeastern Syria despite a ceasefire, but that it had been quickly eliminated.

"He told me there was minor sniper and mortar fire that was quickly eliminated. He very much wants the ceasefire, or pause, to work," Trump said in a post on Twitter. "Likewise, the Kurds want it, and the ultimate solution, to happen."

Also Read: In Haryana, BJP candidates invoke Donald Trump, Modi's success in foreign affairs to seek votes

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019