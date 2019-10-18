Trump says Turkey's Erdogan wants Syria ceasefire to work

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that he had spoken with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan who told him there had been some "minor" sniper and mortar fire in Northeastern Syria despite a ceasefire, but that it had been quickly eliminated.

"He told me there was minor sniper and mortar fire that was quickly eliminated. He very much wants the ceasefire, or pause, to work," Trump said in a post on Twitter. "Likewise, the Kurds want it, and the ultimate solution, to happen."

