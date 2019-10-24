Haryana poll trends: Kuldeep Bishnoi leading over Tik Tok star Sonali Phogat

Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi was leading over BJP's Sonali Phogat, a Tik Tok star, from his stronghold Adampur, as per early trends available for Haryana Assembly polls. Bishnoi, the younger son of former chief minister Bhajan Lal, had attained a comfortable lead of over 10,000 votes over Phogat, contesting her first election.

Bishnoi's elder brother Chander Mohan, also a Congress candidate, had a slender margin of 29 votes over BJP's sitting MLA Gian Chand Gupta from Panchkula constituency, as per trends made available by the Election Commission. From Ellenabad, INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala was leading over his nearest BJP rival Pawan Beniwal by a margin 1,983 votes.

Wrestler-turned-politician Yogeshwar Dutt of the BJP was leading by a slender margin of 430 votes over Congress' Sri Krishan Hooda from Baroda constituency in Sonipat.

