Maha polls: BJP wins 3 seats, Sena 2, Independent 1

The BJP won three Assembly seats, the Shiv Sena bagged two and an Independent candidate emerged victorious on one seat in Maharashtra on Thursday, as per the results announced by the Election Commission so far. Senior BJP leader and state school education minister Ashish Shelar won from Bandra-West seat in Mumbai by defeating Congress' Asif Zakaria by 26,507 votes.

BJP's Parag Shah defeated Satish Pawar of the MNS by a margin of 53,319 votes from Ghatkopar-East seat in Mumbai. Besides, Sunil Rane of the BJP won from Borivali Assembly seat in Mumbai by defeating his Congress rival Kumar Khilare by 95,021 votes.

Shiv Sena leader Sunil Prabhu defeated NCP's Vidya Chavan from Dindoshi Assembly seat in Mumbai by 44,511 votes. Ajay Choudhary of the Shiv Sena won from Shivadi seat in Mumbai by defeating his MNS rival Santosh Nalavade by 39,337 votes.

Independent candidate Mahesh Valdi won from Uran seat in Raigad district against Shiv Sena's Manoj Bhoir by a margin of 5,710 votes. Election for all 288 Assembly seats in the state were held on Monday..

