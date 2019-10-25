International Development News
Development News Edition

Five Independent MLAs meet Nadda, offer support to BJP

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 14:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 13:42 IST
Five Independent MLAs meet Nadda, offer support to BJP
BJP national working president JP Nadda (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Five Independent MLAs, along with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and BJP's Haryana in-charge Anil Jain, met the party's working president, J P Nadda, at his residence here on Friday to finalize the modalities of government formation, sources said. The five Independent legislators -- Dharampal Gondan, Nayanpal Rawat, Sombir Sangwan, Rakesh Daulatabad and Randheer Golan -- met Nadda and extended their support to the saffron party, BJP leader Jawahar Yadav said.

"These Independent MLAs reached J P Nadda's house with an intention to extend support to the BJP government," Yadav, who accompanied the MLAs, said. Daulatabad, who was elected from Badshahpur, was also among the Independent legislators who met the party president, he added.

"We have come here to extend our support to the Khattar government in Haryana," Rawat, who was elected from Prithla, said. The Haryana Assembly polls threw up a hung verdict on Thursday with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerging as the single-largest party with 40 seats but falling six short of the majority mark of 46 in the 90-member House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 to have 2hrs premiere, Video shows ‘getting close to unearthing’

Legacies Season 2: Next episode delayed; what is happening?

Suits: Did Rachel get the farewell she deserved?

UPDATE 3-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Former foreign minister Gabriel to head German auto lobby - paper

Former Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel has been tapped to become the head of Germanys car industry lobby, installing a politician from the state that is home to Volkswagen in the influential post, Bild am Sonntag reported. Citing unnamed so...

ISIS chief believed dead in US raid in northwest Syria: Reports

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the elusive chief of the Islamic State, has been killed in a raid conducted by the US special forces in northwest Syria on Saturday, US media reports said on Sunday. Citing a senior US defence official and a source wit...

US helicopters dropped forces in suspected Syria Baghdadi kill op: monitor

US helicopters dropped fighters in Syrias Idlib province overnight in an operation targeting Islamic State group leaders, a war monitor said Sunday.US helicopters dropped fighters on the ground before clashes broke out with jihadists, the S...

IAF choppers transport wreckage of pvt aircraft that crashed near Kedarnath shrine

The wreckage of a private aircraft that had crashed near the holy Kedarnath shrine recently was transported out of the site by a team of two Mi-17 helicopters in challenging circumstances, IAF officials said on Sunday. The aircraft of UT Ai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019