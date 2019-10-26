REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Russian national Maria Butina, who was jailed in the United States in April after admitting to working as a Russian agent, arrived in Moscow on Saturday, greeted by her father and Russian journalists who handed her flowers.

BRITAIN-BODIES Majority of 39 UK truck victims likely from Vietnam: priest

YEN THANH, Vietnam (Reuters) - The majority of the 39 people found dead in the back of a truck near London were likely from Vietnam, a community leader from the rural, rice-growing community where many of the victims are believed to have come from told Reuters on Saturday. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-RUSSIA-REPORT Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

A U.S. judge on Friday validated the legality of the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump and ordered his administration to hand over an unredacted copy of former special counsel Robert Mueller's report detailing Russian meddling in the 2016 election. USA-TRUMP-RUSSIA

U.S. Attorney General Barr's review of Russia probe faces backlash WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General William Barr faced growing criticism from Democrats on Friday after the Justice Department said it had intensified its politically charged review of the origins of the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

BUSINESS PENTAGON-JEDI

Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 billion cloud computing contract WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp. has won the Pentagon's $10 billion cloud computing contract, the Defense Department said on Friday, beating out favorite Amazon.com Inc .

USA-TRADE-CHINA U.S., China say they are 'close to finalizing' part of a Phase One trade deal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. and Chinese officials are "close to finalizing" some parts of a trade agreement after high-level telephone discussions on Friday, the U.S. Trade Representative's office and China's Commerce Ministry said, with talks to continue. ENTERTAINMENT

USA-EDUCATION-CHEATING Actress Felicity Huffman released early from U.S. college scandal sentence

Actress Felicity Huffman, the first parent in the U.S. college admissions cheating scandal to go to prison, was released from a California facility on Friday, before the end of her 14-day sentence, a prison spokeswoman said. SOUTHKOREA-KPOP-BIGBANG

Fans of K-pop band Big Bang gather for G-Dragon's military discharge YONGIN, South Korea (Reuters) - Fans of K-pop boyband Big Bang gathered on Saturday to see band leader G-Dragon return to civilian life after his discharge from military service.

SPORTS BASEBALL-MLB-WAS-HOU

Astros top Nationals in Game 3, cut World Series deficit to 2-1 Robinson Chirinos hit a home run, and Michael Brantley drove in a pair of runs as the visiting Houston Astros made their presence known in Game 3 of the World Series with a 4-1 victory Friday over the Washington Nationals.

BASKETBALL-NBA-LAKERS Return of the King: LeBron dominant in Lakers' home opener

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - LeBron James left no doubt that the injuries that plagued him last season were a thing of the past as the Los Angeles Lakers' forward scored at will en route to a 95-86 win over the Utah Jazz at Staples Center on Friday. UPCOMING

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT NIGERIA-BOOKS/EVARISTO (PIX) (TV) Booker Prize-winning author Evaristo visits Nigeria

Reuters speaks to Booker Prize-winning author Bernardine Evaristo at the Ake literary festival, in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos. The author, of Nigerian and British parentage, was the first black woman to win the prize. She was the joint recipient of the prize alongside Margaret Atwood. 26 Oct 22:00 ET / 18:00 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

GERMANY-ELECTIONS/THURINGIA (PIX) (TV) Germany's eastern state of Thuringia holds an election

Voters in the eastern state of Thuringia vote in a regional election in which Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives are in a tight race for second place with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD). The far-left Linke party is expected to come first. 27 Oct ITALY-POLITICS/UMBRIA

Italian central region of Umbria votes in test for the League Regional election held in Umbria in a first major electoral test for Italy's political parties following the creation of a new government combing the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and centre-left Democratic Party (PD). Umbria is currently run by the PD, but the far-right League hopes to win the vote as it looks to whip up anger against the new coalition. 27 Oct

AUDIOVISUAL-DAY/ World Day for Audiovisual Heritage

World Day for Audiovisual Heritage to launch a movement in recognition of the benefits of the preservation of audiovisual heritage. 27 Oct

Also Read: News Roundup: Australia bars entry to Vietnamese woman for failing to declare raw pork

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)