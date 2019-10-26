International Development News
Development News Edition

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 15:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 15:30 IST
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Russian national Maria Butina, who was jailed in the United States in April after admitting to working as a Russian agent, arrived in Moscow on Saturday, greeted by her father and Russian journalists who handed her flowers.

BRITAIN-BODIES Majority of 39 UK truck victims likely from Vietnam: priest

YEN THANH, Vietnam (Reuters) - The majority of the 39 people found dead in the back of a truck near London were likely from Vietnam, a community leader from the rural, rice-growing community where many of the victims are believed to have come from told Reuters on Saturday. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-RUSSIA-REPORT Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

A U.S. judge on Friday validated the legality of the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump and ordered his administration to hand over an unredacted copy of former special counsel Robert Mueller's report detailing Russian meddling in the 2016 election. USA-TRUMP-RUSSIA

U.S. Attorney General Barr's review of Russia probe faces backlash WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General William Barr faced growing criticism from Democrats on Friday after the Justice Department said it had intensified its politically charged review of the origins of the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

BUSINESS PENTAGON-JEDI

Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 billion cloud computing contract WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp. has won the Pentagon's $10 billion cloud computing contract, the Defense Department said on Friday, beating out favorite Amazon.com Inc .

USA-TRADE-CHINA U.S., China say they are 'close to finalizing' part of a Phase One trade deal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. and Chinese officials are "close to finalizing" some parts of a trade agreement after high-level telephone discussions on Friday, the U.S. Trade Representative's office and China's Commerce Ministry said, with talks to continue. ENTERTAINMENT

USA-EDUCATION-CHEATING Actress Felicity Huffman released early from U.S. college scandal sentence

Actress Felicity Huffman, the first parent in the U.S. college admissions cheating scandal to go to prison, was released from a California facility on Friday, before the end of her 14-day sentence, a prison spokeswoman said. SOUTHKOREA-KPOP-BIGBANG

Fans of K-pop band Big Bang gather for G-Dragon's military discharge YONGIN, South Korea (Reuters) - Fans of K-pop boyband Big Bang gathered on Saturday to see band leader G-Dragon return to civilian life after his discharge from military service.

SPORTS BASEBALL-MLB-WAS-HOU

Astros top Nationals in Game 3, cut World Series deficit to 2-1 Robinson Chirinos hit a home run, and Michael Brantley drove in a pair of runs as the visiting Houston Astros made their presence known in Game 3 of the World Series with a 4-1 victory Friday over the Washington Nationals.

BASKETBALL-NBA-LAKERS Return of the King: LeBron dominant in Lakers' home opener

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - LeBron James left no doubt that the injuries that plagued him last season were a thing of the past as the Los Angeles Lakers' forward scored at will en route to a 95-86 win over the Utah Jazz at Staples Center on Friday. UPCOMING

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT NIGERIA-BOOKS/EVARISTO (PIX) (TV) Booker Prize-winning author Evaristo visits Nigeria

Reuters speaks to Booker Prize-winning author Bernardine Evaristo at the Ake literary festival, in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos. The author, of Nigerian and British parentage, was the first black woman to win the prize. She was the joint recipient of the prize alongside Margaret Atwood. 26 Oct 22:00 ET / 18:00 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

GERMANY-ELECTIONS/THURINGIA (PIX) (TV) Germany's eastern state of Thuringia holds an election

Voters in the eastern state of Thuringia vote in a regional election in which Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives are in a tight race for second place with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD). The far-left Linke party is expected to come first. 27 Oct ITALY-POLITICS/UMBRIA

Italian central region of Umbria votes in test for the League Regional election held in Umbria in a first major electoral test for Italy's political parties following the creation of a new government combing the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and centre-left Democratic Party (PD). Umbria is currently run by the PD, but the far-right League hopes to win the vote as it looks to whip up anger against the new coalition. 27 Oct

AUDIOVISUAL-DAY/ World Day for Audiovisual Heritage

World Day for Audiovisual Heritage to launch a movement in recognition of the benefits of the preservation of audiovisual heritage. 27 Oct

Also Read: News Roundup: Australia bars entry to Vietnamese woman for failing to declare raw pork

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

USD 1.84 million diamond stolen from Japan jewelry fair

Tokyo, Oct 26 AP Japanese police are investigating a 200 million yen USD 1.84 million diamond allegedly stolen from an international jewelry trade show near Tokyo. The 50-carat diamond was last seen sitting inside a glass showcase at 5 pm T...

Protests linger in Iraq capital ahead of parliament session

Iraqi security forces fired tear gas to force protesters away from Baghdads Green Zone Saturday ahead of a planned parliament session, AFP correspondents said, a day after 42 demonstrators were killed. In the capital and across the south, p...

Second Vietnamese family fears son among 39 UK truck dead

Another Vietnamese citizen is feared among 39 people found dead in a truck in Britain this week after his father told AFP Saturday he received a chilling call to say his son died en route to the UK. British police initially said all of the ...

Imrul Kyles called up after Tamim Iqbal opts out India tour

Bangladesh opening batsman Tamim Iqbal has opted out from India tour due to personal reason and Imrul Kyles has been called up as a replacement for the three T20Is. Iqbal and his wife are expecting their second child later this month. It is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019