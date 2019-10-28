International Development News
Development News Edition

Pak denying use of its airspace to Modi's aircraft is violation of international norms: Giriraj Singh

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday said that Pakistan denying permission to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aircraft to use its airspace is a violation of international norms.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Patna (Bihar)
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 14:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 14:39 IST
Pak denying use of its airspace to Modi's aircraft is violation of international norms: Giriraj Singh
Union Minister Giriraj Singh speaking to ANI in Patna on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday said that Pakistan denying permission to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aircraft to use its airspace is a violation of international norms. Pakistan on Sunday turned down a request from India for the use of its airspace for Modi's visit to Saudi Arabia.

Singh told ANI, "Vinashkalay Viprit Buddhi. We will take up the issue with the international civil aviation organisation regarding this. This is a violation of international norms." India has taken the matter of Pakistan's move to deny permission to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special flight to use its airspace, to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), sources in the government have said.

According to the sources, overflight clearances are sought and granted by other countries as prescribed by the ICAO guidelines. This comes hours after Pakistani media quoted Pakistan Foreign Minister to report that Islamabad has turned down New Delhi's request for the use of its airspace for Modi's visit to Saudi Arabia.

According to media reports, India had sought Pakistan's permission to use the country's airspace on October 28 for Prime Minister Modi, who will be visiting Saudi Arabia to participate in an international business conference on October 29. (ANI)

Also Read: Narendra Modi is the loudspeaker of Ambani, Adani as he only talks about them all day, alleges Rahul Gandhi at Nuh rally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

Science News Summary: NASA plans to send water-hunting robot to moon surface in 2022

Labour is waiting for EU Brexit delay before taking election decision - health spokesman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling steady as traders await Brexit delay, vote on election

Sterling was little changed on Monday as traders waited to see whether Brussels would grant Britain a three-month Brexit extension, while British lawmakers were expected to vote on whether to hold an early general election.The European Unio...

13 employees of airlines, airports failed alcohol test since Sep 16, suspended: DGCA official

Thirteen employees of airlines and airports have failed breath analyser tests since September 16 and they have been suspended for three months, a DGCA official said on Monday. Seven employees of IndiGo, and one airside worker each of GoAir ...

65-year-old man gets stuck in Thane Rly stn lift, rescued

A senior citizen got stuck in a lift in Thane railway station on Monday morning and was rescued after more than 90 minutes, police said. Thane Regional Disaster Management Cell official Santosh Kadam said the incident happened at around 64...

Britain pledges to help finance flourish after Brexit

Britain will do whatever it can to ensure that its financial sector remains a major global player after Brexit, financial services minister John Glen said on Monday.This government absolutely believes in the City, Glen told a conference in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019