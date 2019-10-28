International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Campaign for new Brexit referendum in disarray after officials sacked

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 18:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 18:02 IST
UPDATE 1-Campaign for new Brexit referendum in disarray after officials sacked

The campaign in Britain for a new Brexit referendum has lurched into crisis after two of the most senior figures in the movement were forced out in a power struggle and some staff staged a walkout in protest. The idea of a second referendum is viewed by supporters as a way to end three years of political turmoil and paralysis since the 52%-48% vote in June 2016 in favor of Britain leaving the European Union. But the pro-Brexit Conservative government has repeatedly ruled out another popular vote and the campaign has been riven by disagreements over strategy.

Roland Rudd, a millionaire public relations executive and a senior figure in the campaign for a new referendum, dismissed James McGrory, director of the People's Vote campaign, and Tom Baldwin, the group's head of communications. But Baldwin said he still planned to turn up for work and accused Rudd of wrecking the campaign.

The sackings come at a pivotal juncture in the Brexit process as parliament must decide whether to approve a new election after Prime Minister Boris Johnson was forced by his opponents to request an extension to EU membership. "It doesn't seem to be the best week to be putting a wrecking ball through the campaign, demoralizing staff and demoralizing all the thousands and thousands of activists paying for our campaign," Baldwin told the BBC.

"I'm planning to go into work because we've got actually quite a busy week ahead." Some staff members decided to walk out in protest on Monday after the duo were asked to leave, according to a source. Employees were later given the day off.

The firings brought to a head long-running divisions over the best way to ensure Britain retains EU membership. There has been tension between those who believe they should sustain pressure for a new referendum and those wanting a more explicit stance on Britain remaining in the EU without another referendum.

Last week, hundreds of thousands of Britons marched through London to demand a new Brexit referendum. But although some opinion polls have shown a slight shift in favor of "Remain" there has yet to be a decisive change in attitude. The challenge for pro-referendum forces is finding enough backing in parliament. Although the main opposition party Labour is now backing a second referendum there does not seem to be sufficiently broad support to secure a new popular vote.

The disarray in the movement for another Brexit vote may help Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is raising pressure on lawmakers to hold an early election to break the Brexit impasse.

Also Read: New 'great' Brexit deal agreed with EU: Boris Johnson

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire forces road closures; new evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Fire evacuation order displaces LeBron James

LeBron James and his family left their Los Angeles-area home under fire evacuation orders following Sundays game against the Charlotte Hornets. The Los Angeles Fire Department issued a statement calling for residents to get out when told to...

Bellerin calls for Arsenal unity after Xhaka tantrum

London, Oct 28 AFP Hector Bellerin has called for everyone at Arsenal to come together following club captain Granit Xhakas tantrum on being substituted on Sunday during the 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace. Bellerin, who is the Gunners third c...

Pulisic relieved at finally making his mark for Chelsea

London, Oct 28 AFP Chelseas Christian Pulisic says he felt a sense of relief after he netted a hat-trick against Burnley on Saturday after a difficult start to his time at the Premier League club. The 21-year-old American international -- w...

Hamilton hopes to avoid hit-man Verstappen in Texas showdown

Mexico City, Oct 28 AFP Lewis Hamilton hopes to steer clear of Max Verstappen at next weekends United States Grand Prix in Texas, where he aims to clinch his sixth drivers world championship. Like Ferraris Sebastian Vettel who said he also ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019