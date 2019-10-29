International Development News
Development News Edition

Trump rips Chicago as more dangerous than Afghanistan

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Chicago
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 01:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 01:29 IST
Trump rips Chicago as more dangerous than Afghanistan
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump came not to praise Chicago but to condemn it - and did he ever.

In remarks to a meeting of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, Trump said Chicago with its high rate of murders compared unfavorably with Afghanistan, where the United States has been at war since an invasion triggered by the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. "It's embarrassing to us as a nation. All over the world, they're talking about Chicago. Afghanistan is a safe place by comparison, it's true," said Trump.

Trump also blasted Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, who had refused to attend the event to express opposition to the Republican president, who was making his first trip to the heavily Democratic city since taking office in early 2017. "Here's a man that could not bother to show up for a meeting of police chiefs - the most respected people in the country - in his hometown and with the president of the United States. And you know why? It's because he's not doing his job," Trump said of Johnson.

Homicides in Chicago in 2018 numbered 561, down from 653 in 2017. The Chicago Tribune said 436 homicides had been recorded so far in 2019 in the third most-populous U.S. city. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, a Democrat, responded to Trump on Twitter, saying it was no surprise that Trump "brought his insulting, ignorant buffoonery to Chicago."

"Luckily, in this city, we know the truth and we will not let anyone — no matter how high the office — denigrate who we are as a people or our status as a welcoming city," she said. A few thousand people rallied outside of Trump Tower in Chicago, where Trump was inside raising about $4 million for his 2020 re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee.

They held signs protesting Trump and his presidency, banged on drums and blew whistles. "Impeach and convict" read one sign. ​ Retired suburban teacher Claudia Feeney, 68, said Trump should be impeached. "He's a disgrace to the presidency and a danger to the country," she said.

Also Read: 'More than just money': Chicago parents warm to teachers' contract demands

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Baghdadi given burial at sea, afforded religious rites -U.S. officials

The United States has given the remains of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi a burial at sea and afforded him religious rites according to Islamic custom after he was killed in a U.S. commando raid in Syria on Saturday, three offici...

Afghan, Pakistani forces clash on border, 3 civilians killed

Afghan and Pakistani forces engaged in cross-border clashes for a second day, hours after Pakistani mortar and rocket fire into Afghanistan killed three women in eastern Kunar province, Afghan officials have said. The fighting first broke o...

Microsoft says Russia-linked hackers target sports organizations

Microsoft Corp said it has tracked significant cyberattacks coming from a group it calls Strontium or Fancy Bear, targeting anti-doping authorities and global sporting organizations. The group, also called APT28, has been linked to the Russ...

Saudi Arabia, U.S. to cooperate on security of global energy supply - Saudi press

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry met in Riyadh on Monday and will work together to ensure the security of global energy supply, Saudi state news agency SPA reported. The two discussed oi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019