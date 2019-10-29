International Development News
Development News Edition

Modi has colonial hangover, considers EU more competent :

  • PTI
  • |
  • Wb-Adhireu
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 18:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 18:17 IST
Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Chowdhury Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allowing an Eastern Union delegation to visit Jammu and Kashmir to assess the ground situation there. Terming this as "paradoxical", he said Modi has a colonial hangover and views Indian delegation as native and incompetent.

Chowdhury urged the Centre to send an all party delegation to Jammu and Kashmir to take stock of the situation there following the abrogation of Article 370. "It is paradoxical to note that our @PMOIndia considers EU parliamentarians worthy of offering accreditation certificate to his #Kashmir policy than the Indian counterpart, as @narendramodiji still inherits colonial hangover and views us as native and incompetent," Chowdhury said in a tweet.

"May I urge upon the government to send an all party delegation to J&K, to take stock of the situation," he added. A delegation of 23 European Union MPs arrived in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday for a first-hand assessment of the situation in the region following the revocation of the special status to the state under Article 370.

The delegaus arrived in Kashmir to a complete shutdown and clashes between people and security forces in several parts of the city and the Valley..

