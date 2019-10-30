International Development News
Development News Edition

BJP too has options open before it: Mungantiwar on Maharashtra govt formation

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nagpur
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 00:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 00:55 IST
BJP too has options open before it: Mungantiwar on Maharashtra govt formation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Amid a tussle between allies Shiv Sena and BJP over sharing of power in Maharashtra, BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on Tuesday said the Assembly election mandate was for "Mahayuti" or grand alliance and asserted that his party too had various options open before it to form the government. Playing hardball, the Shiv Sena has demanded a written assurance from its ally BJP that it will implement the formula for equal sharing of power in Maharashtra and said that it will otherwise explore other options.

Reacting to the Shiv Sena stand, Mungantiwar said the question is not about who has how much support. The mandate is for the "Mahayuti" of BJP, Shiv Sena and other smaller parties, the outgoing Maharashtra finance minister said. "BJP and JJP's Dushyant Chautala did not contest the election in the alliance. The alliance means engagement and such kind of statements only reflect 'vinashkalin viprit buddhi' (As doom approaches, one's intellect works against his/her best interest).

"If they have options open, does BJP do not have options? Even BJP has options open. If many hands are coming towards Shiv Sena, likewise many people are coming forward to support BJP also," Mungantiwar told a private TV channel. The BJP and the Sena, which won 105 and 56 seats, respectively, in the just-concluded state Assembly polls, are locked in a bitter battle over the sharing of power.

In Haryana, the BJP has formed a government with the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) of Dushyant Chautala, after it fell short of a majority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Poco F1 starts getting MIUI 11 but you shouldn't get excited just yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St dips after S&P notches record, Fed on deck

The SP 500 edged lower to snap a four-session win streak on Tuesday and it retreated from a record high as investors grappled with a flood of earnings and the latest update on a potential trade deal between the U.S. and China. Hopes of a U....

U.S., Britain, others to push China at U.N. to stop detention of Uighurs

The United States, Britain, Germany and more than a dozen other countries will push China on Tuesday at the United Nations to stop the detention of ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims, said diplomats, a move likely to anger Beijing as it negot...

UPDATE 1-NCAA board votes to let student athletes endorse brands, accept sponsors

U.S. college athletes can profit from brand sponsorships and endorsement deals under a new rule approved on Tuesday by the governing board of the NCAA, the organization that regulates U.S. collegiate sports.The unanimous vote follows growin...

Death of Islamic State leader 'big' but more work lies ahead -Kushner

The death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was a big step in the fight against Islamic State but the United States still has more work to do, White House adviser Jared Kushner said on Tuesday. U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that Bag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019