How can farmers' income be doubled when input costs have spiralled: BSP MLA

BSP legislator Shyam Sundar Sharma questioned on Thursday the BJP-led central government's plan of doubling farmers' income by 2022, asking how can it be done when input costs have spiralled. He said continuous rise in input costs have forced farmers to throw away their potato produce.

"How the income of the farmer could be made double when prices of diesel, fertilizer and power are spiralling," said Sharma, the MLA from Mant assembly segment. He said countdown of the BJP rule has started with the recent elections in Haryana where it could bag only 40 seats as against its target of 75.

