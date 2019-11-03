Criminals, govt agencies being used to get MLAs' support: Raut

Amid the impasse over government formation in Maharashtra, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday alleged that criminal elements and government agencies were being used to coerce newly-elected MLAs for support. Raut also said talks between the two parties would only take place on the chief minister's post and if that doesn't happen, "we will have a CM from the Shiv Sena".

He claimed his party would get the support of "more than 170 MLAs". The Sena leader also dubbed as "mysterious" the silence of BJP president Amit Shah after the state Assembly poll results were announced on October 24.

Talking to reporters here, Raut said he would soon expose how criminal elements and government agencies were being used as a means of coercion. "I have got information that guest houses, Wankhede Stadium, Mahalaxmi Racecourse have been booked for the swearing-in. But why hasn't the BJP staked claim yet?" the Rajya Sabha member asked.

He said a Shiv Sena chief minister would take oath at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai's Dadar area, and claimed his party would get the support of more than 170 MLAs. Asked if the 'remote control' of government formation was now with his party, Raut said, "This is not a game but a matter of trust, self-respect, and truth for the Shiv Sena." "Maharashtra has never tolerated lies. If you don't accept what has been decided, people will teach you a lesson.

The hurdle is from those who lie," he added. Raut said the impasse can be resolved if the BJP president and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray sit across and discuss it, but went on to add that "the silence of Amit Shah is mysterious".

"He (Shah) is a straightforward leader. He accepts what has been decided. But after the Maharashtra (poll) results, he has not given attention to the state," Raut said. He said talks between the two parties would only take place on the post of the chief minister and "if that doesn't happen, we will have a CM from Shiv Sena".

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and state minister Girish Mahajan told reporters in Nashik that the deadlock over government formation will be resolved by November 9, the day when the term of the present state Assembly ends. Asked about the Raut's allegations, he said, "I am not aware what Raut is talking about." "His party has given him the authority to speak, so he is talking. He should give instances of who has pressurized whom," Mahajan said.

He was in Nashik to review the crop losses due to unseasonal rains.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)