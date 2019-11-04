REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL HONGKONG-PROTESTS/

Hong Kong braces for protests as two critical after weekend clashes Two people were in critical condition in Hong Kong on Monday, police said, after a weekend of chaotic clashes with anti-government protesters, as China called for a “tougher” stance to end months of unrest that have roiled the Asian financial hub.

BRITAIN-ELECTION-TRUMP/ Trump wades again into UK politics, tells Johnson, Farage to unite

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday urged British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage to come together to safeguard prospects for expanded U.S.-UK trade after Britain leaves the European Union. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT/ Trump impeachment inquiry awaits key witnesses, but some will be no-shows

U.S. lawmakers leading an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump have scheduled another crucial round of testimony this week, but several key White House witnesses plan to defy them and some other administration officials could follow suit. USA-ELECTION-WARREN-MEDICARE/

Warren's Medicare for All plan attacked, parodied by Republicans, Democrats and 'SNL' show U.S. presidential contender Elizabeth Warren’s $20.5 trillion plan to provide healthcare for all Americans was attacked on the weekend by Republicans and fellow Democrats and parodied on “Saturday Night Live,” the long-running network television comedy show.

BUSINESS ASEAN-SUMMIT/

Asia-wide trade pact on course despite India, Thailand says Thailand said on Monday that Asian countries had held conclusive talks on what could be the world’s biggest trade pact and there would be an announcement of success at a summit in Bangkok despite doubts raised by India.

USA-HEMP-FARMERS/ For many U.S. farmers who planted hemp, CBD boom leaves bitter taste

Dan Maclure planted eight acres of hemp on his Vermont farm for the first time this year, aiming to cash in on the exploding demand for CBD, a derivative of the plant reputed to ease anxiety and other ills without the high of its close cousin, marijuana. ENTERTAINMENT

AUCTION-OLIVIA-NEWTONJOHN/ Olivia Newton-John's 'Grease' outfit sells for $405,700

Olivia Newton-John’s tight black pants and leather jacket from the movie “Grease” sold for $405,700 at a Beverly Hills auction on Saturday, more than double the expected price, Julien’s Auctions said. AWARDS-MTV-EUROPE/

Liam Gallagher wins first ever MTV Rock Icon award at MTV Europe Music Awards Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher took home the first ever MTV Rock Icon award at Sunday’s MTV Europe Music Awards, where the big winners of the night were Taylor Swift, newcomer Billie Eilish and South Korean Boyband BTS.

SPORTS MOTOR-F1-USA/

In moment of triumph, Hamilton thinks of loss In his moment of triumph on Sunday, an emotional Lewis Hamilton reflected on loss, demons and the personal growth that led him to a sixth Formula One drivers' title.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-SOU/ Man City playmaker Silva a doubt for Liverpool game

Manchester City playmaker David Silva is a doubt for Sunday's Premier League clash with leaders Liverpool after sustaining a muscular injury at the weekend, manager Pep Guardiola has said. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS MAURITIUS-ELECTION/ (PIX)

Mauritius, an island of stability, prepares for Nov 7 elections The three main parties in Mauritius are preparing for the Nov. 7 elections, when incumbent Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth from the Militant Socialist Movement will seek a five-year term in the east African island nation of 1.3 million. 4 Nov 02:30 ET / 07:30 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/NEW YORK-TRUMP (PIX) Climate reality and politics collide in conservative New York City neighborhood imperiled by climate change

New York’s Broad Channel neighborhood stands out for many reasons – both because its low-slung homes on stilts stand over Jamaica Bay and because the police officers, firefighters and other residents of the solidly working-class area are a rare bastion of support for Republican President Donald Trump in a largely liberal city. 4 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-HOMELESS/LOS ANGELES (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC) Los Angeles tries to stem overflow of homeless encampments with new permanent housing

Only a fraction of the estimated 36,000 homeless people in Los Angeles have been housed three years after voters in November 2016 approved a ballot measure that raised $1.2 billion to build housing for street denizens and poor people. 4 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA-STONE (PIX) Ex-Trump adviser Stone to appear in court one day before his criminal trial for court hearing

A federal judge will preside over a hearing to finalize the logistics for the start of the criminal trial of Roger Stone, President Donald Trump's former adviser, which is set to begin November 5. Stone stands accused of lying to Congress, obstruction and witness tampering. 4 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

BRAZIL-POLITICS/ Brazil's Bolsonaro sends new reform proposals to disaffected Congress

With his landmark pension reform approved, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro plans to accompany Economy Minister Paulo Guedes to Congress on Tuesday to present new economic measures to cut public spending and tackle a chronic budget deficit. 4 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

PORTUGAL-WEBSUMMIT/HUAWEI (PIX) Huawei chairman Guo Ping speaks at Web Summit

Huawei chairman Guo Ping gives keynote presentation at Europe’s biggest technology conference 4 Nov 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

MEXICO-ARGENTINA/ (PIX) Latin American left rising? First stop Mexico for Argentina's Fernandez

In his first foreign trip as Argentina's president-elect, Alberto Fernandez holds a news conference after meeting Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, another center-leftist who recently took control of a major Latin American economy. 4 Nov 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE SYRIA-SECURITY/TURKEY

Turkey's Erdogan chairs cabinet meeting, seen focused in part on Syria Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan chairs a meeting of the cabinet of ministers, which is likely to focus in part on developments in northeast Syria where Turkey has conducted a military incursion.

4 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-MEASLES/UKRAINE (INSIGHT, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC) (PIX) TV)

INSIGHT-Measles and mistrust in Ukraine weaken world's defences Deep mistrust of vaccines in Ukraine has allowed measles, a virus which kills 367 children a day worldwide, to grow into an epidemic infecting more than 58,000 people in the country this year alone. That has brought one of the world’s most contagious diseases to Europe and beyond.

4 Nov 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT HEALTH-MEASLES/USA (INSIGHT, PIX)

INSIGHT- How one county scrambled to keep America measles-free The previously unreported story of how a suburban health department at the epicenter of a national health crisis brought the outbreak under control, in the face of campaigning by people who oppose vaccination.

SEE ALSO HEALTH-MEASLES/UKRAINE to publish simultaneously 4 Nov 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS ECB-POLICY/LAGARDE UPDATE (TV)

ECB President Lagarde gives speech in Berlin New European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde gives the laudatory speech for Bundestag President Wolfgang Schaeuble at an event of Germany's VDZ publisher association in Berlin. It is her first official speech as ECB president.

4 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT UNDER ARMOUR-PROBE/ (PIX)

Under Armour faces U.S. federal probe over accounting practices -WSJ Under Armour Inc is under investigation by U.S. federal law enforcement officials over whether the sportswear maker shifted sales from quarter to quarter to appear financially healthier, the Wall Street Journal reported.

4 Nov 13:30 ET / 18:30 GMT PRUDENTIAL FINL-RESULTS/

Prudential Financial to report Q3 2019 results Prudential Financial Inc is set to report Q3 2019 earnings after the market close on Nov. 4. Investors want to know how the U.S.-based insurer is faring in a lower interest rate environment.

4 Nov 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT USA-FED/DALY

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Daly speaks on economy Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly speaks on the U.S. economy in a fireside chat hosted by the New York University Stern School of Business, in New York.

4 Nov 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

