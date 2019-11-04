International Development News
Development News Edition

Iran marks embassy siege 40th anniversary with anti-US fervour

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 14:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 14:33 IST
Iran marks embassy siege 40th anniversary with anti-US fervour
Image Credit: ANI

With anti-American slogans and effigies mocking President Donald Trump, thousands rallied outside the former US embassy in Tehran on Monday to mark the 40th anniversary of the Iran hostage crisis. Amid renewed tensions with Washington, state television showed rallies taking place in several other cities four decades after revolutionary students stormed the diplomatic mission -- an event that still strains ties today.

Replica missiles and the same type of air defense battery used to shoot down a US drone in June were put on display outside the former embassy turned museum in Tehran. Iranians massed in front of the building carrying placards with slogans such as "Down with the USA" and "Death to America", according to AFP journalists at the scene.

Rallies were also reported in the cities of Mashhad, Shiraz, and Esfahan, among others, with the Mehr news agency estimating "millions of people" attended across the country, though it was not possible to verify that figure. State TV aired segments of a Canadian documentary titled "The Fire Breather" showing Trump's controversial 2016 campaign trail highlights and biting comments about his past alongside images of the rallies.

On November 4, 1979, less than nine months after the toppling of Iran's American-backed shah, students overran the embassy complex to demand the United States hand over the ousted ruler after he was admitted to a US hospital. It took 444 days for the crisis to end with the release of 52 Americans, but the US broke off diplomatic relations with Iran in 1980 and ties have been frozen ever since.

The 40th anniversary comes at a time of escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington and also the region. "This may be the best time to say 'Down with the US'," said a state TV reporter at the rally.

Trump withdrew the United States from a landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers last year and reimposed punishing sanctions. Tehran has hit back with three countermeasures since May reducing parts of its compliance with the deal.

The arch-foes came to the brink of a military confrontation in June when Iran downed a US Global Hawk drone and Trump ordered retaliatory strikes before canceling them at the last minute.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

India must liberalise economy further to benefit from trade agreements, says economist Surjit Bhalla

By Pragya Kaushika India should further open up its economy and bargain from the position of strength while negotiating at the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership RCEP, eminent economist Surjit Bhalla said on Monday.RCEP is a compre...

RCEP will crippling Indian economy, cost millions of job: Rahul

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday claimed that the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement RCEP will cripple the Indian economy and flood India with cheap goods which will cost millions of jobs. Make in India has b...

HC judge inaugurates legal literacy camp in Rajasthan

Justice Goverdhan Bardhar of the Rajasthan High Court inaugurated a legal literacy week campaign at a school in Bundi district on Sunday. Such legal literacy campaigns are being conducted to educate and create awareness among people and to ...

Ranitidine recall impacts Dr Reddy's P&L by Rs 40 Cr

Ranitidine recall impacts Dr Reddys PL by Rs 40 Cr Hyderabad, Nov 4 PTI Dr Reddys Laboratories, which initiated a voluntary recall of its Ranitidine from the US market following the ongoing investigation by the FDA into the reported carcin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019