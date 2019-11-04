International Development News
Cong, JMM want ex-CM Babulal Marandi to remain in alliance

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ranchi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 20:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 20:55 IST
A day after Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) announced to contest the ensuing assembly elections on its own, the Congress and JMM on Monday said they want JVM-P president Babulal Marandi to remain with the "Mahagathbandhan". The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), which earlier in the day had said that JVM-P parting would not have any impact on the opposition grouping's poll prospects later retracted and said they tried to reach out to Marandi to remain with them in the crucial state poll.

JMM'S General Secretary-cum-spokesman Suprio Bhattacharya, who had earlier commented "Khuchh nahin (nothing)" about impact of JVM-P walking away on the "grand alliance" later said at a press conference that party working president Hemant Soren tried to contact Marandi during the last five days, but he could not get him. "We also urged the Congress leaders to get in touch with Babulal Marandi ji, whom we consider mature and senior leader, to remain in the alliance. We feel there will be some decision (over the alliance)," Bhattacharya told reporters.

He said JMM president Shibu Soren will decide the names of some party candidates on November 8. The partys Executive Committee will meet on November 6, he added.

Marandi, a former chief minister and president of JVM- P, had on Sunday claimed the opposition parties did not show any interest when he tried to talk to them soon after the Lok Sabha elections, leaving the party to decide to contest all the 81 seats. As per the 'mahagathbandhan' understanding, the allies publicly announced before the Lok Sabha elections that the Congress would lead the Lok Sabha elections in the state while the JMM would steer the assembly polls.

The Congress said it would make efforts to continue the pre-Lok Sabha 'mahagathbandhan' along with JVM-P, JMM and RJD. The JMM and the Congress had won one seat each in the Parliamentary poll out of a total 14 constituencies in Jharkhand.

"Our PCC president Rameshwar Oraon will soon meet Marandi ji and convince him that the people want the opposition to contest in unison," Jharkhand PCC spokesman Alok Dubey said. "In addition to continuing the mahagathbandhan, the Congress also wants all the left parties in the opposition alliance," he added.

He said the Pradesh Election Committee met during the day and delved upon party candidates, seat adjustments with opposition allies, which would be sent to the steering committee of the party in Delhi. Jharkhand will see five-phase polling to the 81 seats between November 30 and December 20 with counting slated on December 23.

The notification for the first of the elections will be issued on November 6. The JMM had won 19 seats in the 2014 assembly elections with two of its MLAs, Kunal Sarangi and Jai Prakash Bhai Patel, defecting to the BJP recently.

The Congress, which had allied the RJD in 2014 assembly,elections, has eight seats in the current House. Two of the MLAs, Sukhdeo Bhagat and Manoj Yadav, recently joined the BJP-fold.

JVM (P) had won 8 seats in the previous state poll, but later six of its MLAs had defected to the BJP, leaving it with a tally of two. The RJD of Lalu Prasad has no member in Jharkhand house at present..

