International Development News
Development News Edition

Hungarian ex-Olympic champion and mayor resigns over sex tape

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Budapest
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 17:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 16:39 IST
Hungarian ex-Olympic champion and mayor resigns over sex tape

A former Olympic champion who had just been re-elected mayor of a big city in Hungary said he would resign following his involvement in a sex scandal that eroded support for the ruling Fidesz party in a local election last month. Zsolt Borkai, who won a gold medal in gymnastics at the 1988 Seoul Olympics and is married with two children, quit Fidesz last month to limit the political fallout from a video purportedly showing him having sex with a young woman on a yacht in the Adriatic.

Fidesz, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, portrays itself as a champion of Christian and family values. Broken has apologized for his actions, which he called a mistake.

In a public letter which he sent to national news agency MTI, and which was also published on the website gyorplusz.hu, on Wednesday, Borkai said he loved his city of Gyor and did not want his actions to hinder its development. "I draw the consequences and take responsibility," he said in the letter. He said he would resign as of Friday.

Earlier, when he quit Fidesz, he said: "the events around me should not put Fidesz at a moral disadvantage". It is unclear who shot the video or why it was taken during what Borkai, a former chairman of Hungary's Olympic Committee, described as a private trip on the yacht in the Adriatic Sea.

Borkai said in the letter that he had paid for the trip himself and the allegations against him with one exception were "a bunch of lies". He has not denied having sex with the young woman. The video came out days before the Oct. 13 municipal election and analysts said it was one of the factors that contributed to a surprise setback for Fidesz.

Fidesz suffered its first electoral setback in a decade last month when a coalition of opposition parties ousted the mayor of Budapest in a municipal election and Fidesz lost ground in big cities. The ruling party is still very popular in rural areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Israel's top court clears way for deportation of Human Rights Watch official

Israels Supreme Court upheld a government decision to deport a Human Rights Watch HRW official accused of backing an international pro-Palestinian boycott campaign, an edict he said was aimed at stifling criticism of Israel. The court ratif...

Himachali tourism start-up NotOnMap bags NSIF award

Community-based tourism start-up NotOnMap NoM, which has its head quarter in Himachal Pradeshs Chamba district, has won NASSCOM Foundations Social Innovation Forum NSIF award. A total of 10 organisations were selected across different categ...

V-Guard Industries Ltd announces unaudited financial results for Q2 2019

V-Guard Industries Limited, Indias leading consumer electrical and electronics company, announced the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.Q2 FY 20 highlights Consolidated Net Revenue from operation...

Uganda revamps century-old rail network after China delays funding

Uganda will begin refurbishing its century-old rail network this month to boost bulk cargo transportation, after failing to secure 2.2 billion in Chinese funding for a new standard-gauge line, a senior rail official said on Wednesday.The re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019