Turkey's Erdogan speaks with Trump, to visit Washington on Nov. 13 -officials

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday and they reconfirmed they will meet in Washington on Nov. 13 on Trump's invitation, Turkish officials said.

They said the two leaders exchanged views on bilateral issues and regional developments during their phone call.

