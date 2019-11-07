International Development News
Development News Edition

Mamata asks TMC leaders to up the ante against NRC

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 21:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 21:24 IST
Mamata asks TMC leaders to up the ante against NRC

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday asked her party leaders to vigorously campaign against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) issue and asserted that the TMC does not support discrimination on the basis of caste, creed or religion. Without naming the BJP, Banerjee pointed out that some people are saying those who have taken shelter in the country from Bangladesh will be given citizenship after amending the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

"It must be remembered that those who came over from East Bengal (currently Bangladesh) as refugees are citizens of our country," the West Bengal chief minister said recalling accords between former heads of the two countries. She asked how many times one has to prove his or her citizenship and how many identity cards they would have to get.

Both the ruling TMC and opposition BJP have made the NRC an issue in West Bengal. Trinamool Congress leaders have been claiming that the BJP is creating panic over the NRC and the situation in West Bengal is such that several people have died due to the fear that the exercise would be implemented in the state.

BJP president Amit Shah had last month asked state party workers to start making people aware of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill to dampen this campaign of the TMC. The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill provides for according Indian citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after six years of residence in India instead of 12 years currently even if they do not possess any document.

After an extended working committee meeting of the party in which MLAs and MPs were also invited on Thursday, Banerjee said the leaders were asked to campaign on the NRC issue and strengthen their relationship with the people. The TMC has been steadfastly opposing the NRC claiming it is only a tool for harassment and discrimination among the people, while the BJP says Banerjee is against the exercise because of vote bank politics.

The TMC supremo also attended a meeting of SC/ST cell of the party at its headquarter, before chairing the extended working committee meeting. The party has lost Lok Sabha seats in several North Bengal constituencies and some in South Bengal where scheduled caste, scheduled tribe and OBC populace have a strong presence.

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor attended both the meetings, party sources said. Kishor has been roped in by the TMC following its not so impressive result in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

To a question, the chief minister said she is keenly waiting for the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya dispute case. She said she will attend a ceremony on Guru Nanak Dev's 550th Birth Anniversary at a Gurdwara in Siliguri on November 12.

Banerjee said she will also attend the inauguration of India-Bangladesh day-night Test match at Eden Gardens on an invitation by the newly-elected BCCI president Saurav Ganguly. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is also scheduled to attend the event..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Former Janpad Panchayat CEO gets four years in jail for fraud

A special court in Chhattisgarhs Raigarh district on Thursday awarded four years rigorous jail term to a former Chief Executive Officer CEO of a local Janpad Panchayat for embezzlement of government funds. Special Judge anti-corruption cour...

EPF scam: UP Energy Minister sends defamation notice to Cong's Ajay Kumar Lallu

Uttar Pradesh Power Minister Shrikant Sharma on Thursday sent a defamation notice to Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu, asking him to apologise within a week for making baseless allegations against him regardi...

Report: With K Gould (quad) ailing, 49ers eye McLaughlin

The San Francisco 49ers are expected to sign Chase McLaughlin with fellow kicker Robbie Gould nursing a strained quad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. The injury is not considered long term for Gould, who is expected to ...

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Lyft asks Americans to ditch their cars for ride-hailing vouchers

Lyft Inc on Thursday said it was rolling out an offer to users in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Chicago to sell their cars and receive credit on the ride-hailing platform. Those who sell their vehicle through Carvana Co, an online used car...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019