Response of every section is to honour verdict: Naqvi

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kochi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 18:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 18:15 IST
The response of every section of society is that they were ready to "honour" the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya issue, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who attended a meeting of prominent RSS and Muslim leaders early this week, said on Friday. The Supreme Court is likely to deliver its judgment on the Ayodhya issue before Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi retires on November 17.

"I am very much happy. If you see the response of every section of society including the Hindus, Muslims and others are very positive. Everybody is in favour of accepting..and not only to accept but to honour the judgment of the Supreme Court on Ayodhya issue," Naqvi said.

Ahead of the verdict, RSS leaders Krishna Gopal and Ramlal, former Union Minister Shahnawaz Hussain and a large number of prominent members of the Muslim community had met at Naqvi's residence in New Delhi on Tuesday and stressed for social harmony. Referring to the meeting, Naqvi, in response to a query on the sidelines ofthe Waqf conference of southern states here, said "all the people who participated in the meeting are of the view that it is our national duty to maintain peace and harmony in any circumstances." In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's view on the matter that the verdict should not be seen through the prism of victory and defeat, Naqvi said there was no need to treat judgment as a defeat or as a victory.

"No need to celebrate any type of victory or any defeat. It is our responsibility... it is our national duty to maintain harmony, unity and peace in every circumstances." He said he was confident that "no vested interests" would succeed in "destroying" the atmosphere of peace and harmony of "our country in any circumstances." Asked whether the government has taken the opposition political parties also into confidence on the issue, Naqvi said :"We are expecting the political parties and political organisations also to behave in responsible way and positive way and also try their best to help maintain peace and harmony of the country." "Because our people are very matured. Either Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Sikh or Islam...belong to any religion.. they know (maintaining) unity and harmony is our responsibility.

Not only responsibility but our duty to maintain... I am very much confident that everybody (will) accept the Ayodhya verdict and not only accept, honour also," he said. His statement comes two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the matter with his council of ministers in Delhi.

In the meeting the Prime Minister has asked them to refrain from making unnecessary statements on the subject and maintain harmony in the country, sources said. In the latest edition of his "Mann Ki Baat" radio programme on October 27, Modi had recalled how the government, political parties and civil society prevented attempts to create fissures when the Allahabad High Court ruling on the disputed land in Ayodhya was to be delivered in 2010.

He had described it as an example of how a united voice could strengthen the country.PTI TGB BN BN.

