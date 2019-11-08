International Development News
Development News Edition

Not invited to KIFF, not concerned : Dhankhar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 20:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 20:13 IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said that he has not been invited to the inauguration of 25th Kolkata International Film Festival KIFF) by the Mamata Banerjee government but he is not concerned about it. Dhankhar, who has been at loggerheads with the ruling Trinamool Congress on a number of isses, said what concerned him was the attitude of the state government.

The inauguration of the KIFF took place on Friday evening and was attended by prominent film personalities of the country including superstar Rakhi Gulzar, Shah Rukh Khan, Mahesh Bhatt. "I am not concerned about not being invited to the Kolkata International Film Festival, but with the attitude (of the state government)," he said and referred to the "insult" at the Durga Puja carnival in October.

"You all have seen what happened in the (Durga Puja) carnival... It was unthinkable... Someone said that I am looking for publicity. I do not wish to respond to everything," Dhankhar told PTI. He said, "There is no urge in me to attend the function. But there is urge in me to see that interest of the state of West Bengal is not compromised." Dhankhar had said that he felt insulted at the Durga Puja Carnival and had claimed that he was "completely blacked out at the programme".

Sources had said that the governor was unhappy over the seating arrangements at the Carnival, which was arranged by the government to showcase some of the big ticket pujas. The governor was given a seat at a corner dias and could not watch the programme properly, they said.

The ruling Trinamool Congress had hit back by accusing Dhankar of being "publicity hungry" and acting in a manner that does not "befit a governor". Dhankhar also alleged that for the last three months he has noticed that a script was executed to specify the role of the governor.

He chose not to respond to media reports on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee referring to him on Thursday as a "BJP party man" after declining to react to his statement that people of the state were deprived of the benefits of Ayushman Bharat Yojana - the Centre's flagship health scheme. The governor had also claimed on Thursday that he had received around 3,000 applications from across the state seeking medical assistance.

"There has been a reaction by the honourable chief minister yesterday which is widely reported in the media. That's her first reaction. I would choose not to react to her reaction. Not every ball is required to be played. I will not do that," he said.

Stating that it would be healthy for democracy if the Governor's office is not "ignored", Dhankhar said "I would indicate that it is not wholesome for democracy and it is beyond any propriety that a constitutional office should be ignored or treated the way it is being done". He said, "If I have raised issues pertaining to deprivation of the benefits to the people of West Bengal of central schemes that are beneficial in nature and in the interest of the state consistent with my oath which is to serve the people of the state ... If I indicated that in a short span more than 3,000 applications seeking medical assistance have come to me then it indicates that all is not well.

"In that context, I made an observation that globally Narendra Modi's Ayushman Bharat has been acclaimed. Benefit of Ayushman Bharat can reach to more than one crore families in West Bengal," the governor said. He said that the Rs two crore at his disposal is not enough and has to be used for 17 different "items".

"Therefore, I made that comment (on Ayushman Bharat). That's the writing on the wall (deprivation of the people). If we do not take ourselves the benefits that are due to us, then we are hurting ourselves. Self infliction of a wound can never be good politics," Dhankhar added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

