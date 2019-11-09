International Development News
J-K BJP for time-bound construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya after SC verdict

  PTI
  Jammu
  Updated: 09-11-2019 19:16 IST
  Created: 09-11-2019 19:16 IST
Welcoming the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya case, the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP on Saturday advocated time-bound construction of the Ram temple as the "sentiments" of lakhs of party workers were attached to it. BJP spokesperson Brig (retd) Anil Gupta said his party has "fulfilled" yet another promise made to the nation.

"The BJP welcomes the revolutionary decision of the five-judge constitution bench bringing to end the almost five century old dispute and nearly a century old legal suit. "The party hopes and prays for a time-bound construction of the Ram temple at the site allotted by the court since the sentiments of lakhs of its workers are attached with the mandir (temple)," Gupta said in a statement here.

He said the decision of the court has ensured that "Bharatiyata" (Indianism) continues to be supreme in India which promotes the concept of "sarv dharma sama bhava, embodying the equality of all dharmas (religions) and believing them to be equal to or harmonious to each other. The BJP spokesperson said the decision would further strengthen the secular fabric of the country and promote the idea of 'nation first'.

He said while religion is a matter of faith, the country is above all and remains supreme. "The milestone judgement will not only cement the nation's unity in diversity but will also give a fillip to its vast cultural heritage which proudly boasts of 'Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb'," Gupta said.

He said the Supreme Court verdict needs to be respected by all in the right spirit. Gupta appealed to all parties political and social groups not to politicise the sensitive issue any more.

"The BJP has noted with satisfaction that the judgement has balanced interest of all parties by asking the government to allot five acre land anywhere else in Ayodhya for construction of a mosque. The judgement will strengthen the unity and integrity of our nation and maintain the brotherhood," he said. He said the judgement is also a tribute to the visionary leaders who had given the nation a robust and fair judicial system.

"With this BJP has fulfilled yet another promise made to the nation and assures the countrymen of its resolve to fulfil all the promises it has made to usher in a new phase and achieve the goal of New India 2022 on completion of 75 years of independence as promised by PM Modi," Gupta said. Senior leaders of the BJP, including former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta and former minister Priya Sethi, also welcomed the decision of the the apex court and termed it as a "historic" decision.

