Issues like Ayodhya dispute, Art 370 reached logical conclusion under Modi: Nadda

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 20:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 20:09 IST
Image Credit: ANI

A day after the Supreme Court delivered its verdict on decades-old Ayodhya dispute, BJP working president J P Nadda on Sunday said that several long-pending issues have reached their logical end under the Modi government. Issues like Article 370, GST, triple talaq have reached "logical conclusion" under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nadda told reporters during a press conference.

Nadda also said the Ayodhya verdict has been welcomed by all sections of the society. Every section of the society has been very positive, he said.

It may be noted that issues like Ayodhya land dispute, scrapping of Article 370 and triple talaq have been settled in favor of the stand taken by the BJP and its Hindutva affiliates. While the court verdict resolved the Ayodhya issue in favour of Hindutva bodies, which had laid claim on the disputed site for building a Ram temple -- a demand backed by the BJP since 1989 -- the Modi government has used its massive majority in Lok Sabha to nullify Article 370 and criminalize the practice of triple talaq by Muslim men.

Both issues, the scrapping of Article 370 and stopping the practice of instant divorce, have been among the core planks of the BJP. Article 370 had given the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, now a Union Territory, a special status.

The BJP-led NDA government had rolled the Goods and Services Tax during its first term.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

