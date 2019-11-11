If BJP unwilling to fulfill its promise, no point in staying with alliance: Raut.

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...
Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....
The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....
Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...
Devin Booker had 27 points and nine assists, Ricky Rubio had his third straight double-double with 22 points and 12 assists, and the host Phoenix Suns made a season-high 19 3-pointers in a 138-112 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. K...
Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette said that the side needs an international break as they are losing confidence. We miss confidence and we need an international break. I hope we are going to come back well. We need to work more than we do...
Australias High Court will rule on Wednesday whether to allow a final bid by Vatican former treasurer George Pell to overturn his convictions for sexually abusing two 13-year-old choirboys in the late 1990s. Pell, the highest-ranking Cathol...
If BJP can join hands with PDP in JK, why cant Sena do so with NCP and Cong Raut...