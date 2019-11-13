International Development News
Development News Edition

SC upholds disqualification of 17 rebel Cong-JD(S) MLAs in Karnataka but allows them to fight bypolls

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 16:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 15:51 IST
SC upholds disqualification of 17 rebel Cong-JD(S) MLAs in Karnataka but allows them to fight bypolls
Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the 17 disqualified Congress-JD(S) MLAs to contest the upcoming by-polls to 15 Assembly seats even as it upheld the Speaker's action after their rebellion led to the fall of the Kumaraswamy government and the return of the BJP to power. As the court struck down the portion of the order of the then Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar by which the legislators were disqualified till the end of the current term of the state Assembly in 2023, all eyes were on the BJP's next move on whether it will give tickets to the Congress-JD(S) rebels.

Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan said the disqualified MLAs will join the BJP on Thursday in Bengaluru. "They (disqualified legislators) have expressed interest to join BJP and have met our senior leaders. They will join the party," he told reporters.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa welcomed the verdict and said it was against the "conspiracy" of Ramesh Kumar and Congress leader Siddaramaiah. Expressing confidence that the BJP wins all the 15 seats, he said the party would decide on giving tickets to the disqualified MLAs.

A three-judge bench of justices N V Ramana, Sanjiv Khanna, and Krishna Murari said if elected in the by-polls, the disqualified MLAs can become ministers or hold public office. The court said its verdict is based on facts and circumstances of the case and does not interfere in the Speaker's power to disqualify members.

The top court gave its verdict on petitions filed by the disqualified MLAs challenging the orders of Kumar to disqualify them. Kumar disqualified the 17 legislators--14 from the Congress and three from the JD(S)--ahead of the trust vote on July 23.

The then chief minister H D Kumaraswamy resigned after losing the trust vote, which paved the way for the BJP-led government in the state under B S Yediyurappa. Bypolls to 15 out of the 17 assembly seats which fell vacant following the disqualification of the MLAs are scheduled on December 5 and candidates are required to file their nomination papers between November 11 and November 18.

The disqualified legislators welcomed the verdict. "The Supreme court allowing us to contest the election is important to us. We welcome it.. We are politicians.. This verdict is important to us," A H Vishwanath told reporters.

The disqualified MLAs are: Pratap Gowda Patil, BC Patil, Shivram Hebbar, ST Somashekar, Byrati Basavaraj, Anand Singh, R Roshan Baig, N Munirathna, K Sudhakar and MTB Nagaraj, Shrimant Patil, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Mahesh Kumatalli and R Shankar (all Congress). JD(S) members who faced action are K Gopalaiah, AH Vishwanath and KC Narayana Gowda. Former Speaker Ramesh Kumar heaved a sigh of relief over the verdict.

"Supreme Court has upheld the disqualification- to that extent, it's a sigh of relief (for me). On the issue of tenure (of disqualification), Supreme Court has not agreed to my interpretation I will speak on that after going through the text of the judgment," Kumar told reporters in Bengaluru. The BJP had smooth sailing in winning the trust vote on July 29, as the disqualification of the 17 Congress-JD(S) MLAs by the Speaker reduced the effective strength of the 225-member Assembly to 208.

The magic figure for the simple majority was 105, equivalent to the strength of the BJP, which also commands the support of an Independent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Captaincy will not affect my batting, asserts Mominul

He is new to captaincy but Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque is confident that the added responsibility will not affect his batting, which will be crucial to his teams chances of upstaging an accomplished India in the Test series starting he...

Singapore activists challenge gay sex ban in court after India ruling

Singapores top court on Wednesday heard the first legal challenges to its colonial-era gay sex law since similar legislation was scrapped in India last year, an issue that divides the socially-conservative city-state. Three activists are ar...

Pakistan anti-government protesters block highway in campaign to oust PM

Anti-government protesters in Pakistan blocked a key highway linking the country to Afghanistan on Wednesday, as part of what they called the second phase of action aimed at ousting Prime Minister Imran Khan.The protests, led by Fazl-ur-Reh...

HC seeks explanation from state govt on Walayar rape case

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday sought an explanation from the state government on a plea challenging a special courts order acquitting three people in the Walayar rape case. The case pertains to the rape of two minor sisters, aged nine ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019