International Development News
Development News Edition

BJP open to fielding all 17 disqualified MLAs for upcoming Karnataka by-polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is open to the prospect of fielding all 17 disqualified Karnataka MLAs for the upcoming by-polls in the state as the Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed them to contest elections.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 18:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 18:53 IST
BJP open to fielding all 17 disqualified MLAs for upcoming Karnataka by-polls
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is open to the prospect of fielding all 17 disqualified Karnataka MLAs for the upcoming by-polls in the state as the Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed them to contest elections. According to party sources, the top leadership, including BJP chief Amit Shah and working president JP Nadda, have given their go-ahead for fielding the disqualified MLAs from their erstwhile seats.

The decision was reportedly taken at a high-level meeting held today, in which senior state leaders were also present. The by-polls in the state are scheduled to be held on December 5.

While the party is open to the prospects of fielding all the disqualified MLA for the upcoming by-polls, party sources also said that the legislators are free to look at various political alternatives. Speaking to ANI, senior BJP leader Rajeev Chandrashekhar welcomed the order of the Supreme Court in the matter and said that this would help restore the rights of the legislators.

"The apex court has read severe strictures against the then speaker's function during the entire episode. It can be as an exceeding of their Constitution brief by the Speaker as if he is not accountable the constitution," Chandrashekhar said. "To prevent the disqualified MLAs from contesting election Congress has used the Speaker to bar them for five years. The SC has protected their rights and stated that they have the right to go to the people and seek their mandate. I am confident they will come back as legislators," he added.

Chandrashekhar also said that the BJP was open to all those who are against the dynastic and corrupt government of the JD(S) and Congress. "We want to deliver good governance and if there are MLAs who want to contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's vision and mission of creating development and prosperity for Kannadigas, they are welcome to join the party," he said.

Karnataka BJP Yuva Morcha (BJYM) general secretary BY Vijayendra, said that the final decision on disqualified MLAs contesting the by-polls will be taken by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and state president Nalin Kateel in consultation with party chief Amit Shah today. "They will take the appropriate decision. They will take final decision today. We are confident that BJP will get an absolute majority," he said.

In the Karnataka elections, BJP had emerged as the largest party with 105 seats but failed to secure a majority in the 225-members assembly. The party is expecting that the by-polls on the 17 seats will boost their tally in the state. The 14-month old Congress-JDS coalition government, led by Kumaraswamy fell in July this year following a series of resignations from MLAs paving way for the BJP which was the single largest party to form the government in Karnataka. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

NCW member meets mentally challenged woman who was allegedly

National Commission for Women member Chandramukhi Devi on Friday spoke to the mentally challenged woman who was allegedly gangraped inside a moving vehicle in the city earlier this week. She spoke to the 36-year-old woman and to the offici...

UK PM Boris Johnson bats for scientists from India in election campaign

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday made a specific plug for Indian scientists as part of what he says would be the Conservative Partys controlled immigration policy for the UK if voted to power in the December 12 election. Durin...

On board Qantas' ultra-long haul test flight

When I signed up to join a trial run of the worlds longest commercial flight, I expected an exercise in endurance but not steak for breakfast and a physical work-out regime.In preparation for its first 19-hour non-stop commercial flight pla...

UPDATE 1-Turkey sends American Islamic State fighter to U.S. after stalemate with Greece

Turkey sent a U.S. citizen and suspected Islamic State member to the United States by plane on Friday, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said, after the man was refused entry to Greece earlier this week.Turkish authorities started deporting ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019