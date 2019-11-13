Trump 'not watching' impeachment hearing: W.House spokeswoman

Washington, Nov 13 (AFP) President Donald Trump is skipping the first televised hearings in his impeachment investigation, preferring instead to keep working, according to the White House spokeswoman Wednesday.

"He's in the Oval (office) in meetings. Not watching. He's working," Stephanie Grisham said more than an hour into the public hearing in Congress. (AFP) PMS

PMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)