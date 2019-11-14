U.S. House panel defeats motion to compel whistleblower testimony in impeachment probe

U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence committee Democrats defeated a Republican bid on Wednesday to issue a subpoena to compel testimony in the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump from the whistleblower whose complaint sparked the probe.

Committee members voted along party lines by 13-9 to defeat the motion offered by Republican Representative Mike Conaway, at the end of the first day of public testimony in the impeachment inquiry.

