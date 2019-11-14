International Development News
Hoping for positive verdict by SC in Sabarimala case: Rahul Easwar

Ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict on the review petition filed in the Sabarimala temple case, social activist Rahul Easwar on Thursday voiced hope for a positive verdict believing that it will be a victory for Article 25 and 26 of the Constitution.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 14-11-2019 10:50 IST
  • |
  Created: 14-11-2019 10:50 IST
Hoping for positive verdict by SC in Sabarimala case: Rahul Easwar
Social activist Rahul Easwar speaks to ANI in New Delhi on Thursday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict on the review petition filed in the Sabarimala temple case, social activist Rahul Easwar on Thursday voiced hope for a positive verdict believing that it will be a victory for Article 25 and 26 of the Constitution. Speaking to ANI, he said, "We are hopeful for the positive verdict today on Sabarimala. But if we did not get the verdict in our favour, we will go ahead with curative petition."

He stated, "We will have Jallikattu model protest ordinance which will save every temple, church and mosque from any external interference." The Supreme Court is slated to announce the verdict on the batch of a review petition against its order concerning the entry of women of all ages in Sabarimala temple today morning.

The Sabrimala verdict will be delivered by a constitution bench comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Rohinton Fali Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra. The order was reserved by the court in February earlier this year. The order expected to be announced today is likely to uphold or set aside the 2018 order.

The Supreme Court on September 28 last year had permitted the entry of women of all age groups into the Lord Ayyappa temple when it declared a Kerala government law barring women aged between 10-50 years from entering the shrine as unconstitutional. After which Kerala witnessed massive protests by various Hindu outfits and the BJP workers after the Supreme Court's verdict lifted the restriction on the entry of women of menstruating age into the Sabarimala temple, which devotees opposed.

This year, the temple is being opened for the three-month-long annual pilgrimage on November 16. (ANI)

