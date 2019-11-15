Winter Session of Parliament: Speaker calls all-party meeting on Saturday

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will hold a meeting with the leaders of parties in the House on Saturday for its smooth functioning during the Winter Session of Parliament beginning Monday. The meeting will be held in the Parliament Library Building at 3.30 pm.

While the government is expected to lay thrust on its legislative agenda during the meeting, the opposition parties are likely to raise the issues of their concern during the session which will continue till December 13. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has also convened an all-party meeting on November 17.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP government is expected to take forward its legislative agenda during the session including several bills. Among the bills expected to be taken up is on regularising 1,728 unauthorised colonies in Delhi. A bill to penalise people who assault doctors on duty may also be brought in the session.

The government will also bring bills to replace two ordinances on -- corporate tax rate cuts and ban on e-cigarettes. The opposition is likely to target the government on the issues it has been raising including 'economic slowdown, job losses.'

The Congress is persisting with its demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into Rafale deal even as the Supreme Court on Thursday rejected petitions against the clean chit given to the Modi government. The political developments in Maharashtra with Shiv Sena no longer an ally of BJP are expected to find a reflection during the proceedings and the party may decide to side with the opposition on issues it raises in the House.

It will be the second session since Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to the office with a bigger majority for a second successive term. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)