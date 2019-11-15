International Development News
Development News Edition

Winter Session of Parliament: Speaker calls all-party meeting on Saturday

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will hold a meeting with the leaders of parties in the House on Saturday for its smooth functioning during the Winter Session of Parliament beginning Monday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 17:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 17:31 IST
Winter Session of Parliament: Speaker calls all-party meeting on Saturday
The Winter Session of Parliament will continue till December 13. . Image Credit: ANI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will hold a meeting with the leaders of parties in the House on Saturday for its smooth functioning during the Winter Session of Parliament beginning Monday. The meeting will be held in the Parliament Library Building at 3.30 pm.

While the government is expected to lay thrust on its legislative agenda during the meeting, the opposition parties are likely to raise the issues of their concern during the session which will continue till December 13. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has also convened an all-party meeting on November 17.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP government is expected to take forward its legislative agenda during the session including several bills. Among the bills expected to be taken up is on regularising 1,728 unauthorised colonies in Delhi. A bill to penalise people who assault doctors on duty may also be brought in the session.

The government will also bring bills to replace two ordinances on -- corporate tax rate cuts and ban on e-cigarettes. The opposition is likely to target the government on the issues it has been raising including 'economic slowdown, job losses.'

The Congress is persisting with its demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into Rafale deal even as the Supreme Court on Thursday rejected petitions against the clean chit given to the Modi government. The political developments in Maharashtra with Shiv Sena no longer an ally of BJP are expected to find a reflection during the proceedings and the party may decide to side with the opposition on issues it raises in the House.

It will be the second session since Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to the office with a bigger majority for a second successive term. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

CJI Gogoi ensures name in history with Ayodhya verdict ahead of demitting office on Sunday

Chief Justice of India CJI Ranjan Gogoi, who presided over the Supreme Court bench for the last time on Friday, etched his name in the annals of history this week by giving some of the most important verdicts on politically sensitive issues...

Lithuania pardons Russian spies, Moscow pledges 'reciprocal measures'

Vilnius Lithuania, Nov 15 AFP Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda on Friday pardoned two Russians jailed by Vilnius for espionage, prompting Moscow to announce it would respond in kind in what media said could be spy swap. Nauseda signed t...

Gandhiji booklet row : Odisha speaker directs minister to give

With a Odisha government booklet creating hue and cry in the state for describing Mahatma Gandhis death as an accident, Speaker S N Patro Friday asked the school and mass education minister Samir Ranjan Dash to give a statement in the House...

Due to our policies, industries showing interest in MP: Nath

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday said his government had created an atmosphere of confidence in its 11-month-old rule through its policies and intentions, resulting in industries showing interest in the state. Nath said h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019