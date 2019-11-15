International Development News
Former U.S. envoy says corrupt Ukrainians found U.S. partners

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 20:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 20:18 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia

The former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine told a public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump on Friday that corrupt Ukrainians found Americans willing to work with them to oust her.

Marie Yovanovitch told the U.S. House Intelligence Committee that not all Ukrainians "embraced" U.S. anti-corruption work.

"Thus, perhaps, it was not surprising, that when our anti-corruption efforts got in the way of a desire for profit or power, Ukrainians who preferred to play by the old, corrupt rules sought to remove me. What continues to amaze me is that they found Americans willing to partner with them and, working together, they apparently succeeded in orchestrating the removal of a U.S. ambassador," she said.

